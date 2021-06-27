It might be hard to get across how good Kya Matter is when she has a softball in her hand in the circle.
Adjectives just don’t do it justice.
Her coach — Butch Fessler — could only laugh when asked after the Eagles’ win in the Class 2A semifinals earlier this month, if he thought he had seen the best of Matter in the circle, striking out 19 of 21 hitters she faced against Williams Valley.
“To be honest, no I don’t,” Fessler said after the game, then let out a chuckle. “I don’t know if she knows what she’s capable of.”
Her catcher, Aspen Walker, could only laugh after that game, and show off the bruise on her catching hand.
“She got me good a couple of times,” Walker said after the win over the Vikings.
It was Matter’s ability to reach new levels inside the circle that earned her a second straight Daily Item Softball Player of the Year, after splitting the 2019 honor with Warrior Run’s Madi Waltman.
Matter lost twice early in the regular season — once to Williams Valley, and also to Class A semifinalist Halifax — but in the playoffs she allowed just one run in six playoff games, culminating in that final week of the season.
In addition to avenging the loss to Vikings, Matter limited a potent Ligonier Valley offense — which had 11 hits in its semifinal win over Union — to just two hits, allowed a lone runner to second base, and had 17 strikeouts in leading the Eagles to the Class 2A state championship.
Matter allowed eight hits in the loss to Williams Valley in April, and five hits to Elk Lake in the first round of states, but no other team had more than three hits in a game off Matter.
Matter struck out 321 hitters this season in 125 innings.
Matter was just as dominant at the plate for the Eagles, who struggled to score runs in the regular season.
Every game for Line Mountain seemed to be nip-and-tuck. The Eagles finished the season 11-0 in games decided by one or two runs, and 8-0 in games decided by a run, including 1-0 wins in the semifinals and finals.
“We’ve been in close games; we call them heart-attack games,” Matter said. “We figure it out; we’ve won the majority of games like this.”
The Eagles struggled to score runs early in the season. There was a stretch where Matter scored or drove 21 of 22 runs, and that caused people to wonder why teams pitched to her.
“I don’t why, but I love it; I love to hit,” Matter said.
Even if teams decided not pitch to her — but didn’t intentionally walk her — Matter usually found a way to come through. She hit a two-run insurance single against Elk Lake in which she reached for a pitch off the outside corner, and poked it into right field.
When Line Mountain needed a run in the state championship game, Matter did the same thing. She poked a single on a pitch considerably off the outside corner for Line Mountain’s first hit of the state title game.
Matter led the area in hits as well with 42, and hit .530 this season with nine doubles, three triples, and an area-high nine homers.
All of these numbers should make for an interesting decision for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County coaching staff when Matter reaches campus: How best to deploy Matter in her freshman season?