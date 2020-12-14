Penn State stumbled in its Big Ten opener as Michigan defeated the Nittany Lions, 62-58, on Sunday in Ann Arbor.
The loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 3-2 overall this season.
Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 20 points. He also added seven rebounds and three blocks.
Michigan (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led 36-27 at the half, but a 12-2 Penn State run in the second period enabled the Nittany Lions to grab a 39-38 lead at the 16:36 mark following a jumper by center John Harrar.
“In the second half, I thought we were the aggressor,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we played the way we should have been playing. We played the way that we know we can play. “
With the teams tied at 49 with 10:06 remaining in regulation, Michigan used a 7-1 run to open up a 56-50 lead.
Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones connected on two free throws with 4:01 left to play, and followed with a 3, following a Michigan turnover. Sam Sessoms made a layup with 2:52 left in the game to give Penn State a 58-56 lead.
The Nittany Lions then went ice cold from the floor, not scoring after Sessoms layup, shooting 0-of-6 from the field.
“We had two layups in the last two possessions to the rim, we have to finish those or get to the foul line in that situation,” Ferry said. “And then we had one breakdown late that really hurt us.”
Izaiah Brockington for the second consecutive game paced the Nittany Lions with 14 points and six rebounds. Jones and Sessoms added 10 points apiece. Guard Jamari Wheeler tallied a team-best four assists and three steals.
Penn State shot 20-of-65 (30.8%) from the field. The Wolverines recorded a 44.4% field-goal percentage behind 20-of-45 shooting.
Penn State has a 10-day break for finals before hosting No. 6 Illinois on Dec. 23.
“We’re going to have practices, we’re going to fit them in our schedule… And then get refocused on ourselves and get better, and then focus on Illinois,” Ferry said.