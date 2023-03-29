STATE COLLEGE — Penn State tabbed Mike Rhoades to become the school’s 15th men’s basketball coach. For Rhoades, who led Virginia Commonwealth University for the past six seasons, the move brings him back to a familiar landscape.
He grew up in Mahanoy City, and helped the Mahanoy Area team to the PIAA semifinals in 1991.
His contract spans seven years with a guaranteed total compensation of $25.9 million, starting at $3.4 million this season, according to terms released by Penn State
on Wednesday.
“It’s with great honor and excitement to be Penn State’s Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed men’s basketball head coach. I would like to thank Dr. (Neeli) Bendapudi, Pat Kraft and Michael Wade Smith for their faith in me, and the opportunity to lead this great program,” Rhoades said in a statement. “We will be bold, different and aggressive moving our program forward. We will play with great energy and excitement while always being relentless in our pursuit of making this basketball family into something special. I can’t wait to get to work.”
Rhoades will be formally introduced at 2:30 p.m. today at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Rhoades leaves VCU with a career record of 129-60 in six seasons. He led the Rams to a 27-7 finish in 2022-23 which included VCU’s third NCAA Tournament appearance. St. Mary’s ended VCU’s season in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
In 2019, Rhoades was named Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year after the Rams went 25-8 overall, and 16-2 in conference play to tie a program record for both conference and overall wins.
Under Rhoades, VCU also added two players to its list of NBA-drafted players in Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland and Vince Williams Jr. Hyland was drafted by the Denver Nuggets as the 26th overall pick in 2021. Memphis drafted Williams as the 47th overall pick last year.
“We would like to thank Mike Rhoades for his dedication to the VCU men’s basketball program and our student-athletes throughout his 11 years and especially the past six years as our head coach,” VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin said in a statement on Wednesday. “His efforts helped continue the great traditions of VCU basketball as a championship program that is focused on our student-athletes while achieving national prominence. We wish Coach Rhoades, Jodie and their family all the best at their new home.”
Rhoades began his head coaching career at 25 when he took over Randolph-Macon College’s basketball program ahead of the 1999 season. He arrived at Randolph-Macon College in 1996 as an assistant. Rhoades left Randolph-Macon College in 2009 after posting a 197-76 record.
He began his VCU coaching career as an assistant in 2009 before being elevated to associate head coach in 2011. He was on staff for VCU’s Final Four run in 2011.
In 2014, Rhoades left VCU to become head coach at Rice. After posting 12-20 overall records in his first two seasons with the Owls, Rhoades in 2016-17 led the program to a 23-12 finish. Rhoades was named head coach at VCU in May 2017.
“I have known Mike Rhoades since he was a player at Lebanon Valley College,” former Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “He’s a Pennsylvania guy and is one of the hardest-working, innovative coaches in our business. I have great respect for Mike and know he will be extremely successful at Penn State.”
Rhoades played for Pat Flannery, the former Bucknell coach, at Lebanon Valley College.
“We are excited to welcome Mike Rhoades as our head men’s basketball coach,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement on Wednesday. “He is a veteran head coach who is a proven winner at multiple levels. Mike has been a tremendous recruiter and talent developer throughout his career. As a Pennsylvania native with a strong family history with our University, Mike understands what it means to be a Penn Stater and how impactful it is to be part of Nittany Nation. Mike has a vision of how to build Penn State Basketball into a championship program.”
Rhoades is Penn State’s fourth basketball coach over the past four seasons. That list includes Pat Chambers, interim head coach Jim Ferry and Shrewsberry.