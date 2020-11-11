The reigning regular-season Big Ten champion Penn State men’s hockey team will open the season with a two-game tilt at Minnesota on Nov. 19 and 20.
The season-opening matchup is a throwback to last year’s Big Ten tournament semifinal, which was canceled because of coronavirus.
Penn State enters the season ranked No. 9 by the United States College Hockey Association. Big Ten coaches ranked the Nittany Lions No. 7 in their preseason poll.
The Nittany Lions follow their contests against the Golden Gophers with another two-game road series at Wisconsin (Nov. 23 and 24) before their Pegula Ice Arena home opener against Michigan. The Nittany Lions and the Wolverines will play on Dec. 2 and 3.
Big Ten newcomer Arizona State visits State College for games on Dec. 11 and 13. The Big Ten in October elected for a conference-only schedule for the 2020-21 season, and admitted the Sun Devils for the year.
The Big Ten will announced the remaining schedule for its 2020-21 season, at a later date.
Penn State went 20-10-4 overall and 12-8-4 in Big Ten contests last season.
Big Ten coaches on Monday also announced their first- and second-team All-Big Ten hockey team selections. Penn State senior forward and team captain Alex Limoges received recognition as a first-team selection. Limoges recorded 32 points (21 assists and 11 goals) in 2019, and finished sixth in the Big Ten in the category.