Penn State's Class of 2022, already ready ranked second nationally by recruiting services, wrapped up a big month with another four-star recruit on Thursday, only to have one of the month's earlier verbals back off a previous commitment.
On Thursday, the Nittany Lions received their 11th verbal commitment of July when Cristian Driver, the 15th ranked safety in the country, picked Penn State. Driver is ranked 210th nationally by 247Sports. His list of scholarship offers included Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon. Driver, listed as an athlete by some recruiting services, plays both receiver and safety.
He is listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and officially visited Penn State on June 18.
Driver, out of Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian, is the son of former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver. Donald Driver was a Pro Bowler with the Packers and was coached for one season by Penn State coach James Franklin.
Within hours of Driver's commitment, defensive end Tyreese Fearbry announced via Twitter that he was backing off a commitment he made in early July. Fearbry checks in at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and hails from Pittsburgh’s Perry Traditional Academy. He holds an offer from Auburn, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan State, Miami, West Virginia and other programs. 247Sports ranks Fearbry the eighth-best prospect in Pennsylvania.