Football-centric name, image and likeness collective Lion Legacy Club announced significant backing on Thursday as Lions Legacy Club revealed a partnership with West Shore Home and MITER Brands bolstered by a “seven-figure commitment” over a two-year period.
“The two-year deal with West Shore Home® and MITER Brands™ includes a seven-figure commitment that will foster community-focused engagements, tailored Penn State football experiences, exclusive events, strategic marketing, branding agreements, and more for football players,” Lions Legacy Club said, in part, in a press release. “Both companies are the official presenting sponsors of Lions Legacy Club for the duration of this partnership.”
Launched in 2022, Lions Legacy Club is currently operated by Nittany Lion football alumni Michael Mauti and Rich Stankewicz, Penn State women’s lacrosse alumnae Jennifer Ferrang and Penn State alumnus Brad Dillman. Tiana Myers Rich currently operates as Lions Legacy Club’s chief of staff.
Penn State alumni B.J. Werzyn and Matt DeSoto are chief operating officers of West Shore Home and MITER Brands, respectively.
"We are so appreciative of Matt and B.J. for their support of our student-athletes and their NIL endeavors,” Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft said in the statement. “Penn State has such a strong alumni base and great leaders in their fields, and I love their willingness to impact our current student-athletes and propel our programs forward."
Current Lions Legacy Club athletes include offensive linemen Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall and Hunter Nourzad, linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon, and tight end Theo Johnson.
The partnership between Lions Legacy Club, West Shore Home and MITER Brands will allow for “game-day activations, student-athlete brand unveils, philanthropic initiatives, job site appearances, client visits, and multiple advertising formats around the region.”
Lions Legacy Club currently has an array of events surrounding Saturday’s Blue-White Game that include a game day tailgate with a meet-and-greet opportunity with Mauti, breakfast with head coach James Franklin on Sunday, and there's a players’ meet-and-greet schedule later this month.
"As a business leader, I focus on building scalable and sustainable programs. As an alumnus, Penn State football and its future success is near and dear to me," Werzyn said in a statement. "Lions Legacy, working in concert with Penn State athletics and following NCAA guidelines, delivers a scalable NIL model that creates business marketing programs with football student-athletes. I am thrilled to team up with MITER Brands to expand on our NIL work."