SELINSGROVE — Maddison Lippay stopped 12 shots, and the Indians used two second-half goals to clinch a District 4 playoff spot with its 10th win off the season with a 2-0 win over Selinsgrove on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer.
Kennedy Petrovich scored off an assist from Maddy Waugh 6:44 into the second half to break the scoreless tie for Shamokin.
Carly Nye added an insurance goal halfway through the second for Shamokin.
Selinsgrove drops to 7-8-2 on the season.
Shamokin 2, Selinsgrove 0
Second half
Sham-Kennedy Petrovich (Maddy Waugh), 46:44; Sham-Carly Nye, 61:01.
Shots: Sel, 14-7. Corners: Sel, 5-4. Saves: Shamokin 12 (Maddison Lippay); Selinsgrove 2 (Kristen Yoder).