The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Ben Liscum had three goals and two assists to lead Lewisburg to a 6-2 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Divsion II crossover action on Tuesday afternoon.
Logan Moore and Anthony Bhangdia each scored to open the match off assists from Liscum, before Liscum scored two goals himself to stake the Green Dragons (2-0) to a 4-0 lead.
Alan Daniel scored the other Lewisburg goal. Sawyer Fisher and Bhangdia had assists for Lewisburg.
Tyrese Hazzoum scored in the first half, and brother Alex scored in the second half for the Defenders.
Lewisburg 6, Warrior Run 2
First half
Lew-Logan Moore (Ben Liscum), 27:15; Lew-Anthony Bhangdia (Liscum), 26:35; Lew-Liscum (unassisted), 15:30; Lew-Liscum (Sawyer Fisher), 9:55; WR-Tyrese Hazzoum (Luke Mattox), 6:30.
Second half
Lew-Alan Daniel (Bhangdia), 36:49; WR-Alex Hazzoum (unassisted), 28:15; Lew-Liscum (unassisted), 16:00.
Shots: Lew, 19-6. Corners: Lew, 2-1. Saves: Warrior Run (Keegan Jenkins), 3; Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 2.
n Cental Mountain 5,
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Trey Gentzel and Jeremiah Thomas each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Cam Cowder scored on a penalty kick with 15:11 left in the first half for the Braves.
Central Mountain 5, Shikellamy 1
First half
CM-Trey Gentzel (Jeremiah Thomas), 24:38; CM-Gentzel (Jackson Walker), 18:54; Shik-Cam Cowder (penalty kick), 15:11; CM-Thomas (unassisted), 6:12; CM-Thomas (penalty kick), 3:08.
Second half
CM-Jason Killinger (Walker), 26:50.
Shots: CM, 20-2. Corners: CM, 10-2. Saves: Shikellamy (Ben Gross), 17; Central Mountain (Greg Walizer and Kelvin Probst), 2.
n Greenwood 9,
Line Mountain 1
MANDATA — Jaden Myers scored 18 seconds into the game for the Eagles, but the Wildcats scored nine unanswered goals to pick up the Tri-Valley League win.
Glenn Rice scored five goals for Greenwood. Samuel Myers, Avery Morder, Cameron Sarver and Gage Wirth also scored for the Wildcats.
Greenwood 9, Line Mountian 1
First half
LM-Jaden Myers (unassisted), :18; G-Glenn Rice (unassisted), 35:00; G-Rice (Aaron Bollinger), 28:00; G-Rice (penalty kick), 27:00; G-Samuel Myers (Jackson Beaver), 20:00; G-Avery Morder (unassisted), 14:00; G-Rice (unassisted), 6:00; G-Rice (unassisted), 2:00.
Second half
G-Cameron Sarver (unassisted), 18:00; G-Gage Wirth (Ganon Smith), 6:00.
Shots: Green, 17-5. Corners: Green, 12-1; Saves: Line Mountain (Spotts), 8; Greenwood (Aaron Bollinger), 4.
n Northumberland Chr. 3, Juniata Mennonite 1
McALISTERVILLE — Aaron Knauss scored two goals, while Josh Groniger added another as the Warriors picked up the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Northumberland Christian’s backline of Jackson Kelly, Jack Garvin, Cole Knauss and David King limited Juniata Mennonite to just three shots. The Warriors improve to 2-1 overall, 1-0-1 ACAA.
Anson Portzline scored the Juniata Mennonite (2-1, 0-1) goal.
Northumberland Christian 3,
Juniata Mennonite 1
First half
NC-Josh Groninger (Henry McElroy), 19:00; NC-Aaron Knauss (unassisted) 17:00; JM-Anson Portzline (unassisted) 4:00.
Second half
NC-Knauss (Groninger), 21:00.
Shots: NC 7-3; Corners: 6-6; Saves: Juniata Mennonite (Jorge Flores de Valgaz), 4; Northumberland Christian (Justin Ross), 2.
n Weatherly 5,
Lourdes Regional 3
WEATHERLY — Weatherly scored three second-half goals to take control of the Schuylkill League win over the Red Raiders.
Adam Sandri had two goals and an assist for Lourdes Reigonal. Tyler Novak also scored for Lourdes Regional. Elijah Watkins had an assist for the Red Raiders.
Weatherly 5, Lourdes Regional 3
First half
LR-Adam Sandri (Elijah Watking), 30:59; W-Josh Andeuzzi (Mason Gerhart), 29:02; W-Elijah Derr (unassisted), 21:25; LR-Sandri (penalty kick), 17:26.
Second half
W-Derr (Andreuzzi), 34:44; W-Antonio Colecio (Andreuzzi), 29:30; W-Andreuzzi (unassisted), 19:57; LR-Tyler Novak (Sandri), 18:43.
Corners: Lourdes, 6-5. Saves: Lourdes Regional (Nick deManincor), 15; Weatherly (Dalton Tompkins), 5.
n East Juniata 10,
Upper Dauphin 1
COCOLAMUS — Cade Brubaker scored four goals, Gannon Ryan had three assists, and the Tigers cruised in the TVL contest.
Brubaker scored three first-half goals, Xavier Clement scored a pair, and Rowan Smith put in one as East Juniata went ahead 6-0 at halftime.
Clement finished off a hat trick, and Brubaker, Smith and Owen Dressler each scored once in the second half.
Andrew Hunter made six saves in goal. The Trojans’ only goal came on a second-half penalty kick.