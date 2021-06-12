Lewisburg senior Ben Liscum was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Friday.
“I’m very honored,” Liscum said. “It was great news to hear. I knew after the season that I was nominated for the award. It’s very prestigious.”
Liscum said Lewisburg boys soccer coach Ben Kettlewell let him know about a month ago that he was a finalist for the award, but that was the last that Liscum heard about it.
On Friday, he checked the website to see who won and saw his own name listed.
“It came as quite a surprise,” Liscum said. “I knew Friday was the announcement day, but I was shocked.”
Later, Liscum found out that he had emails from both Kettlewell and Gatorade, but he hadn’t checked his email before he looked at the website.
Liscum, a 6-foot-1 midfielder, led the Green Dragons to a 22-0 record and the Class 2A state championship this past season. He amassed 35 goals and 30 assists, including one of each in Lewisburg’s 6-0 win over Deer Lakes High in the state title game. The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year was also a 2020 United Soccer Coaches High School All-American selection. He concluded his prep soccer career with 84 goals and 80 assists.
Liscum was the first player in Lewisburg program history to be named Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “In my career I’ve been able to accomplish a lot that people before me have. (2017 Lewisburg graduate) Joey Bhangdia received a lot of the awards I did.
“For this, I’m able to say I’m the only one who’s done it. I can write a little bit of my own history.”
Liscum is headed to Penn State to play soccer next season after a dominant senior year for the Green Dragons.
“Ben possesses the ability to be successful anywhere on the pitch,” Williamsport coach Lee Kaar said. “He is able to easily dominate from any position. He controls the game from any spot and he has (moved around) willingly. Ben’s overall knowledge of the game goes hand-in-hand with his versatility on the pitch.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year awards take academic performance and community service into account, in addition to athletic success.
“I really like that this is about more than just soccer,” Liscum said. “Academically, you have to take care of it in the classroom, and it’s about being a good person, helping others. I’m glad others see me as that kind of person.”
Liscum has maintained an A average and has volunteered as a mentor to incoming students at Lewisburg High. He has also donated his time as the student liaison to the Green Dragon Foundation.
Through the “Play it Forward” program, Liscum can award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization.
Liscum said he had it narrowed down to a couple of local programs.
“It’s a really awesome program Gatorade does with ‘Play it Forward,’” Liscum said. “There’s a lot of great soccer around here, and I’m looking forward to giving back to that.”