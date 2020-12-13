Lewisburg senior Ben Liscum added some more accolades to his growing list of them.
Liscum was selected as the 2020 boys soccer player of the year by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.
Liscum, who is committed to play soccer at Penn State, was also selected as an All-American. He becomes the second Green Dragon to earn both honors, joining current Penn player Joey Bhangdia, who earned the recognition in 2016.
Liscum and the Green Dragons won the state title this year, and Liscum said the secret to his and Lewisburg's success was they like to play soccer.
"We grow up playing this game; we're all playing together," Liscum said. "It's just dedication. Our primary sport is soccer. What we do is soccer, and we do it together. We fell in love with the game at a young age. The way you get good at a game is you play it. When you play it that much, you're going to get good at it.
"We're always out and about kicking around with each other. When we're hanging out outside of school, it's usually soccer. That's what we do. We go play soccer."
Liscum was also tabbed as an all-state selection, and the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I player of the year.
Liscum was joined by four of his state champion classmates on the HAC-I first team. Senior forwards Anthony Bhangdia and Jack Dieffenderfer, midfielder Alan Daniel and defender Eli Adams also claimed spots on the first team.
Selinsgrove, which reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals, had three first-team selections. Seniors Owen Magee in the midfield and Jamison Bohner at defense were honored, as was sophomore forward Nick Ritter.
Senior defender Stefan Leitzel was Midd-West's only representative on the first team.
Warrior Run senior midfielder Alex Hazzoum was selected as the HAC-II player of the year, and also was named all-state.
Classmate Max Kennel, a defender, joined Hazzoum on the first team.
Milton and Shamokin both had two players selected to the first team. Junior forward Carter Lilley and sophomore defender Seth Yoder were honored for the Black Panthers.
Junior goalkeeper Dallas Scicchitano and junior midfielder Carter Smink earned the accolades for the Indians.
Southern Columbia sophomore Jimmy Bender earned a first-team spot in the midfield.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
BOYS SOCCER
Coaches Association All-Stars
Division I
First team
Forwards: Anthony Bhangdia, sr., Lewisburg; Jack Dieffenderfer, sr., Lewisburg; Nick Ritter, so., Selinsgrove.
Midfielders: Alan Daniel, sr., Lewisburg; Ben Liscum, sr., Lewisburg; Owen Magee, sr., Selinsgrove; Jimmy Pombor, jr., Williamsport.
Defenders: Eli Adams, sr., Lewisburg; Jamison Bohner, sr., Selinsgrove; Stefan Leitzel, sr., Midd-West.
Goalkeeper: Elliott Wannop, sr., Williamsport.
Second team
Forwards: Noah Derr, sr., Selinsgrove; Nick Eppley, jr., Midd-West; James Koconis, sr., Lewisburg.
Midfielders: Alex Butzler, sr., Jersey Shore; Connor Cornelius, jr., Jersey Shore; Nolan Stahl, jr., Midd-West; Dameon White, so., Danville.
Defenders: Cam Cowder, sr., Shikellamy; Tyler Fausnaught, sr., Williamsport; Doug Houser, sr., Danville.
Goalkeeper: Cole Catherman, sr., Selinsgrove.
Third team
Forwards: Nate Brinker, so., Central Mountain; Hemberth Pena-Vasquez, sr., Williamsport; Madden Schnure, jr., Mifflinburg.
Midfielders: Matt Gilfert, sr., Selinsgrove; Owen Kaar, so., Williamsport; Eli Reibson, sr., Jersey Shore; Trey Wagner, sr., Midd-West.
Defenders: Ashton Breed, jr., Mifflinburg; Simon Stumbris, jr., Lewisburg; Jackson Walker, jr., Central Mountain.
Goalkeeper: Logan Bailey, sr., Jersey Shore.
Honorable mention
Taylor Weaver, jr., Central Mountain; Brian Myers, jr., Danville; Ross Fuller, sr., Jersey Shore; Philip Permyashkin, jr., Lewisburg; Josh Horst, sr., Midd-West; Mason Beaver, sr., Selinsgrove; Ryan Williams, fr., Shikellamy; Kaleb McKeon, sr., Williamsport.
Coach of the Year: Ben Kettlewell, Lewisburg.
Player of the Year: Liscum.
Division II
First team
Forwards: Brady Dowell, sr., Loyalsock; Carter Lilley, jr., Milton; Nick Trevouledes, jr., Hughesville.
Midfielders: Matt Barone, sr., Loyalsock; Jimmy Bender, so., Southern Columbia; Alex Hazzoum, sr., Warrior Run; Carter Smink, jr., Shamokin.
Defenders: Max Kennel, sr., Warrior Run; Jay Oaks, sr., Loyalsock; Seth Yoder, so., Milton.
Goalkeeper: Dallas Scicchitano, jr., Shamokin.
Second team
Forwards: Ahmed Elbetagy, jr., Bloomsburg; Aidan Laughlin, sr., Southern Columbia; Cameron McCarthy, sr., Bloomsburg.
Midfielders: Austin Gainer, jr., Milton; Brendan Geiger, sr., Warrior Run; Andrew Madara, sr., Bloomsburg; Mason Winslow, so., Montoursville.
Defenders: Andrew Beagle, fr., Central Columbia; Kyle Gates, sr., Central Columbia; Sam Rosario, sr., Loyalsock.
Goalkeeper: Savich Chapman, jr., Southern Columbia.
Third team
Forwards: Steven Brink, fr., Central Columbia; Kaden Majcher, sr., Warrior Run; Conner Smith, jr., Milton.
Midfielders: Chase Conway, jr., Southern Columbia; Tristan Dobbins, jr., Bloomsburg; Sisay Doerschler, so., Bloomsburg; Alex Morrison, jr., Southern Columbia.
Defenders: Dominick Pulizzi, jr., Montoursville; Trent Strous, jr., Milton; Tyler Wescott, so., Loyalsock.
Goalkeeper: Zach Baylor, sr., Montoursville.
Honorable mention
Nate Pegg, sr., Bloomsburg; Jack Burkhart, sr., Central Columbia; Ethan Jackson, sr., Hughesville; Caleb Albaugh, sr., Loyalsock; Tyler Flederbach, sr., Milton; Josh Burger, sr., Montoursville; Josh Swenson, sr., Southern Columbia; Hunter Bates, sr., Shamokin; Nathan McCormack, jr., Warrior Run.
Coach of the Year: Andy Bieber, Warrior Run.
Player of the Year: Hazzoum.
ALL-STATE SELECTIONS
Liscum; Pombor; Hazzoum.