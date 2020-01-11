ALMEDIA — With four teams jockeying for position in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II race, Friday’s matchup between Lewisburg and Central Columbia had a lot riding on it.
“Pregame, it was noted a loss would put us three games back of Loyalsock,” said Green Dragons coach Matt Salsman. “In a way, this was kind of an elimination game.”
Lewisburg kept up its red-hot streak, claiming its seventh win in a row, behind a combined 40 points from Ben Liscum and Nick Shedleski in a 57-51 triumph over the Blue Jays.
Shedleski and Liscum combined for 12 of the Green Dragons’ points in the fourth quarter, with Shedleski scoring the first seven to stake Lewisburg (9-3) to a 49-45 lead. After Central pulled within two (51-49) on an Eli Morrison 3-pointer, Liscum answered with a critical 3-point shot of his own, nudging the margin back to five.
“I was coming off a screen, and I don’t think they were respecting my 3-point shot,” Liscum said. “They cut under the screen, and I stepped up confidently and took it.”
That swished 3-pointer essentially sealed the win for the Green Dragons.
“He’d been up-and-down with 3s this year, so that was huge for him,” Salsman said. “I know he got a real big fist-pump from me for it.”
Central Columbia (8-3) started well, jumping to a 7-1 lead after a slow Green Dragon start from the field. Lewisburg made only one field goal in the opening seven minutes, but the Green Dragons scored three baskets on drives by Liscum in the final 54 seconds of the first quarter.
“I know a couple of times this year we’ve come out not shooting well,” Liscum said. “Driving into the lane and kicking the ball out helped.”
Salsman said: “We’d been saying the first four minutes of the game would be the most critical. We all agreed the first quarter wasn’t our best and we put it behind us. I knew we had good leaders, and that, if we got stops, we’d be right back in the game.”
Lewisburg found its footing, overcame its slow start and promptly ran off a 10-2 run as part of a 17-point second quarter to pull within one (26-25) at halftime. The teams traded buckets and the lead over much of the game, until the third quarter when Liscum keyed a run with seven of the Dragons’ nine points to build a 34-30 lead.
Lewisburg did not trail after that, though the Blue Jays pulled within a pair (42-40) before Shedleski began the fourth quarter with his seven points in a row.
“Nick is so composed,” Salsman said. “When everything seems like it’s going 100 miles per hour, he’s in his own element. He always seems to do something when we need it the most.”
Liscum and Shedleski tallied 20 points apiece for Lewisburg, combining for 14 of the team’s 21 field goals and five 3-pointers. CJ Mabry added eight points for the Green Dragons in the victory.
Dylan Harris led the Blue Jays with 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half.
LEWISBURG 57, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 51
Lewisburg (9-3) 57
Cam Michaels 2 0-0 4; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 7 4-4 20; Nick Shedleski 7 3-4 20; Peter Lantz 1 0-0 3; CJ Mabry 3 2-4 8. Totals 21 9-12 57.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Liscum 2, Lantz.
Did not score: Dante Sims.
Central Columbia (8-3) 51
Luke Zeisloft 0 1-2 1; Russell Gump 4 1-2 9; Pat Yost 1 0-0 3; Eli Morrison 4 5-5 14; Zander Bradley 2 1-2 5; Dylan Harris 7 1-2 15; Garrett McNellis 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-13 51.
3-point goals: Yost, Morrison.
Did not score: Logan Welkom.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg`8`17`17`15 — 57
Central Columbia`11`15`14`11 — 51