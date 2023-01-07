SUNBURY — Casey Litchy had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards to lead Shamokin to a 59-51 HAC-I victory over Shikellamy on Saturday afternoon.
Jennsyn Shuey added 14 pounds and 9 boards for the Indians (8-2, 2-0), while Joe Hiley had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Mason Deitrich led the Braves with a game-high 20 points, while Cameron Lenner hit three 3-pointers on his way to 15 pounds for Shikellamy (4-7, 0-2).
Shamokin 59, Shikellamy 51
SHIKELLAMY (4-7)
Ryan Williams 2 0-0 4; Cameron Lenner 6 0-0 15; Asher Moyer 1 0-4 2; Xavier Fashaw 1 1-2 4; Mason Deitrich 7 4-4 20; Brady Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-11 51.
3-point goals: Lenner 3, Fashaw, Deitrich 2.
Did not score: Rhandy Castillo, Joniel Bruno.
SHAMOKIN (8-2) 69
Rylan Price 4 1-5 10; Joe Hile 4 1-2 10; Connor Mattern 1 1-2 3; Cameron Annis 2 1-2 6; Case Litchy 4 5-10 14; Brett Nye 1 0-0 2; Jennsyn Shuey 5 2-2 14. Totals 21 10-23 59.
3-point goals: Frice, Hile, Annis, Litchy, Shuey 2.
Did not score: JJ Lieby.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;6;15;14;16 — 51
Shamokin;9;16;14;20 — 59