Both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg always get excited when Little Brown Jug week rolls around, but maybe more this season.
When the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II game kicks off off tonight at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium in Selinsgrove — the Green Dragons home stadium this season — both Lewisburg and the Wildcats feel they have something to prove — to themselves and to each other.
“The film wasn’t as bad as the game felt,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said of his team’s opening 28-7 loss to Central Columbia to open the season. “The kids are ready for this week. They understand what (the rivalary) means.”
Also weighing on Lewisburg’s mind is last year’s Little Brown Jug — the Wildcats’ first win in six seasons in the long-standing rivalry — which saw the Green Dragons fail to score on three trips inside the red zone in the opening quarter before falling to Mifflinburg, 17-14.
The Wildcats are coming off a 49-7 loss to Danville in the opener. Mifflinburg is hoping to refocus on this week’s game with its rival.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We have to move forward. Playing your rival, it gets the energy flowing once again and allowed us to refocus.”
Now it’s time for Mifflinburg to try to develop the confidence Dressler has been looking for since practice started three weeks ago.
“We had a lot of holes to fill, and (the Danville game) is the first time some of these guys have experienced the speed of high school football on a Friday night,” Dressler said.
“We’ve got the game under our belts, and it was an eye-opener.”
The Green Dragons had some issues with their new offense, the biggest being putting the ball on the ground three times. Persing also said the Green Dragons spent more time thinking than just playing.
“Watching the film, there are times we made the correct read on keep-or-pitch, but the quarterback had that one moment of hesitation,” Persing said. “We executed at about a 60-percent clip, and we need to be execute an an 85-to-95-percent clip for this offense to be humming.”
Persing juggled some of Lewisburg’s parts for this week’s game. Jack Landis, who competed with Ethan Dominick for the quarterback job in the preseason, will move to quarterback. Dominick will move to a wing back spot, and 6-foot-5 Jay Lannert moves into the starting lineup at wide receiver.
“We just need to stay on our paths. If you stay on your path in this offense, you’ll run into somebody (to block),” Persing said. “We just have to trust our assignments.”
The Wildcats certainly expect to see a steady diet of Max Moyers, who missed last year’s game with knee injury.
“He’s such a big, strong kid, and fast. We just have to be prepared to tackle him,” Dressler said. “Plus we have to be aware of the option game, and stay disciplined.”
However, the biggest thing for Wildcats in this game is to get their offense on track.
“We have to try and win each down, keep trying to push the ball forward,” Dressler said. “We just can’t keep working against short fields all the time.”