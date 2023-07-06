MILLMONT — Jack Rumberger could do little more than watch as the batted ball forced second baseman Ronan McCabe into contortions on the edge of the outfield grass.
McCabe's extra effort was warranted, though, as he fell backwards and snared the ball for an eventful first out in what became the final inning of Wednesday's 8-10-Year-Old Division winner’s bracket final at the West End Field of Dreams.
Rumberger retired the next two Milton batters in much-less-eventful fashion to cap a one-hitter as Selinsgrove beat Milton, 12-0 in four innings.
With the win, Selinsgrove earned a few days of rest before the District 13 championship round begins Sunday. Milton will face the winner of Warrior Run and Mifflinburg in the elimination bracket final Friday for another chance at Selinsgrove.
“We’re looking forward to seeing who we might play in the district championship game,” Selinsgrove manager Frank Jankowski said. “We know there’s some good teams in the field, but we’re just going to keep working hard.”
Rumberger denied Milton any offensive rhythm, finishing with nine strikeouts in the complete game victory. He closed the shutout with a strikeout and infield pop-up after McCabe's acrobatic catch.
“He’s been pretty consistent and he’s one of our leaders,” Jankowski said. “Jack’s been great for us.”
Rumberger helped his own cause with a pair of singles and two runs scored. The entire lineup backed their pitcher in a seven-run third inning that saw Selinsgrove extend its lead from two runs to 9-0.
“We knew (Milton) has a very good team, and they’ve shown that in the tournament,” Jankowski said. “We were just trying to make something happen and our boys came up big. There were a couple of counts with two strikes where we got base hits and that helped us break the game open.”
Alert base-running earned Selinsgrove its first run of the rally before Jack Wilburn, who reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances, worked a one-out walk to load the bases. Jaxon Tressler delivered an RBI single to center field, and, after an out, Mick Jankowski extended the inning with a two-run single. Eli Sassaman provided the last spark of the inning with a two-run single to center as Selinsgrove batted around.
Rumberger responded by setting down Milton in order in the bottom of the third inning.
Selinsgrove added three runs in the top of the fourth inning with RBIs from McCabe and Mikey Scorsone to trigger the mercy rule.
Selinsgrove jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first with two runs, helped by singles from Rumberger and Wilburn, as well as a walk coaxed by Scorsone.
Scorsone and Xander Pyle also reached base safely and came around to score each time either stepped to the plate, with Pyle adding a stolen base in the fourth inning.
Isaiah Hertzler provided Milton’s lone hit against Rumberger with a second-inning single. Weston Sumner led off the bottom of the first with a walk.
“The kids came out and tried their hardest and that’s all we can ask for,” Milton manager Sean Reese said. “We’ve still got another game, and they’re a pretty resilient group of kids.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 13
8-10 Division
At Field of Dreams, Millmont
Championship bracket
SELINSGROVE 12, MILTON 0 (4 INN.)
Selinsgrove;207;3;— 12-7-0
Milton;000;0;— 0-1-5
Jack Rumberger and Xander Pyle. Cohen Knarr, Landon Anspach (3) and Isaiah Hertzler, Reese Armstrong (4).
WP: Rumberger. LP: Knarr.
Selinsgrove: Rumberger, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Mick Jankowski, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, run; Eli Sassaman, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Jack Wilburn, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 3 runs; Mikey Scorsone, 1-for-2, RBI, walk, 3 runs; Jaxon Tressler, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Milton: Hertzler, single; Weston Sumner, walk.