By Michael Bullock
For The Daily Item
LEWISBURG – At one point in the opening half, the lights perched at the highest points in Lewisburg High School’s gymnasium, flickered a bit and some of them even went out momentarily as those in the crowd watched everything go dark.
In retrospect, the Green Dragons likely wished those testy lights had never come back on.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Lewisburg skipper John Vaji cracked.
In arrears from start to finish, the Green Dragons’ promising stay in the PIAA Class 4A boys’ basketball tournament ended quickly as Littlestown took the steam out of the home side by a 64-23 count that might have been worse had the mercy rule not kicked in.
Versatile 6-foot-8 junior Christopher Meakin pocketed 25 points, snared 13 rebounds and blocked several shots to lead the Thunderbolts (21-6) – District 3’s third-place outfit – while Zyan Herr racked up 17 of his 19 points in the opening half as the Adams Countians turned a close game into a one-sided affair thanks to a 15-0 salvo that bridged the opening two quarters and essentially torpedoed a Lewisburg squad that was shorter at every position.
John Forster’s ‘Bolts also knocked down nine 3-pointers — with Meakin bagging four and Herr adding three — en route to the school’s first state-level success since the 2001 squad bested Shamokin in an opening-round Class 3A scrap. Up next on Tuesday is a matchup with District 7 entry Uniontown at a site and time to be determined. Uniontown sidelined District 3 champ Berks Catholic on Friday night.
“It’ll be ecstatic (at home),” Herr said. “They really support us, and it’s just a great experience being around them and making them happy.”
Neyshawn Mabry led the Dragons (16-10) with eight points and seven boards, while Cam Michaels chipped in seven.
And while Vaji’s Dragons may have been hoping to rekindle plenty of déjà vu – Lewisburg edged the ‘Bolts 56-54 in last year’s opening round – Meakin’s early 3-ball may have generated one of those ‘uh-oh’ moments as District 3’s third-place bunch took the lead quickly and for good. And if that wasn’t the case, Littlestown’s length created all sorts of disruptions whenever the Dragons had the ball.
“We’ve got a lot of long, athletic guys that can move pretty quickly,” Forster said. “When we defend like that, we can be pretty good. It allowed us to get out on the break, it allowed us to get our offense set up and a lot of guys were knocking down shots early.
“It was a great overall effort.”
Quite simply, Littlestown shot over Lewisburg’s 2-3. The ‘Bolts also used their length to throw over that ineffective defensive look.
“We thought, ‘Let’s try zone, maybe we’ll catch them on a cold night shooting,’” Vaji said. “And when they started knocking shots down (we didn’t have an answer). Their length and athleticism affected us offensively.”
PIAA CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
LITTLESTOWN 64, LEWISBURG 23
Littlestown (21-6) 23
Lucas Denault 1 0-2 2; Jake Bosley 4 0-0 8; Cole Riley 1 0-0 3; Christopher Meakin 10 1-2 25; Zyan Herr 7 2-2 19; Caleb Unger 1 0-0 2; Nathan Thomas 0 0-1 0; Brandon Clabaugh 1 0-0 2; Peyton Bossom 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 3-7 64.
3-point goals: Riley, Meakin 4, Herr 3, Bossom.
Did not score: Logan Smith, Kyle Thayer, Nate Albert.
Lewisburg (16-10) 64
Henry Harrison 1 0-0 3; Cam Michaels 2 3-4 7; Jack Blough 2 0-2 5; Neyshawn Mabry 3 2-6 8. Totals: 8 5-12 23.
3-point goals: Harrison, Blough.
Did not score: Wade Young, Noah Pawling, Tsogtoo Batbaatar, Devin Bodden, Dylan Dershem, Will Barrick, Sudeep Yenireddy, Tai Britto.
Score by quarters
Littlestown;22;17;14;11 — 64
Lewisburg;9;7;6;1 — 23