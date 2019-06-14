LIVE BLOG: Follow the Selinsgrove baseball team's state final against Beaver 3 hrs ago Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Selinsgrove players celebrate after the final out during their state baseball playoff game against Hamburg on Tuesday. Selinsgrove Area High School's baseball team (19-5) plays District 7 champion Beaver (17-8) at 1:30 p.m. today at Penn State's Medlar Field for the PIAA Class 4 A Championship. Follow updates from today's game. Tags Baseball Team Selinsgrove Area High School Sport Beaver Piaa Class Update District Champion COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Click HERE to view or buy photos Obituaries BRANDIFF, Meriam Jan 19, 1927 - Jun 12, 2019 WEIRICK, Dustin Sep 7, 1979 - Jun 9, 2019 ROGERS, Jamie Nov 9, 1959 - Jun 8, 2019 MATURANI, Gene Nov 17, 1934 - Jun 11, 2019 MARTIN, Vera Jan 27, 1941 - Jun 12, 2019 Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook