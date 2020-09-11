Excitement for the football season has been building ever since the PIAA was forced to stop the winter state playoffs in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However as kickoff to the 2020 season rolls closer, the question has become — How the heck can we watch it?
The number of people allowed in a stadium is 250, and that counts players, coaches, officials, game personnel, the band and cheerleaders — if allowed — which means that there is little to no room left for fans.
“As a district, we made a decision to distribute two tickets to each senior band (member), cheerleader and football player. Those that don’t have a ticket can’t attend,” Warrior Run athletic director Nate Butler said.
So in an era of streaming television and movies, it’s now time for fans to learn how to stream high school football games.
The National Federation of High Schools offered to help schools set up a way to stream games.
The NFHS is offering all of its 19,500 member high schools two free cameras to install in gymnasiums and fields to offer livestreaming of events through the NFHS Network.
“We scheduled 40 webinars for the schools to really help them to be able to do this,” NFHS director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said. “We hope schools would use them for athletics and performing arts.”
Danville, Midd-West, Bloomsburg, Montoursville, Central Columbia and Selinsgrove will use this service this season. The one downside to this service is fans will have to pay a $10.99 monthly subscription, but with adult game prices at four bucks today, getting all of the school’s games for that price is a pretty decent bargain, all things considered.
It’s fairly simple to use. You pay the $10.99 per month for the subscription nfhsnetwork.com, and can put the app on your Amazon Fire Stick, Roku or Apple TV, whatever you use for streaming — it doesn’t appear that includes video game systems — and search for the home school you want to watch.
While searching around on the site Thursday afternoon, you could see a bit of Central Columbia’s football practice if you so desire.
Lewisburg plans on using its own Facebook live videos and the nfhsnetwork.
“The Facebook Live will be a livestream shared from an Ipad or a phone of a volunteer from the sports boosters,” Lewisburg athletic director Joe Faust said in an email. “Both systems have their pros and cons, but we have concluded it may be best to provide both options.
“The Facebook live options would be through an identified team Facebook page. The success of this streaming is contingent upon the sports boosters having enough commitment from their volunteers.”
Lewisburg’s home football games will be on NFHS network thanks to Selinsgrove allowing the Green Dragons to use their cameras at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field. Lewisburg is using the Seals’ field this season due to Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium being unavailable due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Warrior Run also plans to take advantage of Facebook Live to show its football games. Just search for the Warrior Run football page on Facebook, and click like.
Milton and Shamokin are going to livestream games on their youtube pages. Search for the game you want to watch on youtube. Someone who has a smart TV or a streaming device, should be able to watch that on a television.
Shikellamy also plans to use youtube to stream its home games this fall. The only home game that Shikellamy won’t stream is the Selinsgrove game because it will be televised on SEC-TV. Athletic director Tim Foor said that there will be a link on the school’s website on the Friday morning of their home games.
When teams travel to Central Mountain, the record-online — an online Clinton County newspaper — is streaming all athletics for Keystone Central School District, so for those Heartland Athletic Conference-Divison I teams that travel to Mill Hall, it’s a way to watch those games.
That is fairly simple to use as well. The website is therecord-online.com, click on the sports tab, and the first thing on the list is a line to the live webstream for Central Mountain sports.
Mifflinburg athletic director Eldon Hoy said he wasn’t sure if today’s game with Danville would be streamed. The Wildcats tried to use their youtube channel, but were unsuccessful. They planned to use Facebook Live, and were testing it at the Junior High game on Thursday night. Hoy said to check the Mifflinburg Football Facebook page tonight to see if they solved their problems.
SEC-TV is also an option to watch games, but the option will be limited to the game SEC-TV has chosen each week. Tonight that game is Central Columbia against Lewisburg.