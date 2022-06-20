ELYSBURG — He achieved a milestone last weekend when he broke the 100,000th registered clay target of his trapshooting career.
Yet for retired Shamokin Dam area businessman Abe Glick, that number is less important than the number of great friendships that have come his way from his nearly 40 years in the sport.
Many of those were forged at the Valley Gun and Country Club, which hosts the country’s second-largest state trapshoot.
One of those friendships is with Elysburg resident Larry Shade and the two Valley men were back together again this week for the annual Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association state shoot. The nine-day event ended Sunday.
Glick, 65, and Shade, 72, became friends and squad teammates shortly after the former registered with the Amateur Trapshooting Association to compete in the state events in 1986.
“It’s just a wonderful game, and I do enjoy the shooting, but I really enjoy the friendships and there are some great friends here and in our squad,” Glick said as he and Shade sat on the porch of the PSSA headquarters to chat between shoots this week.
Breaking that many targets and winning a few events along the way were satisfying to Glick, but, he said, “I think about it more for the relationships from the friendship, the lifelong friendships.
“You only get one chance to make 30- and 40-year-old friends. and I’ve been fortunate enough to do that,” he said.
Shade was certainly one of them.
While commenting on his milestone this week, Glick said, “Larry here has won just about every championship there is, and it’s been my pleasure to shoot with him while he’s done it.”
While Shade’s list of achievements is legendary, Glick said one of his top highlights was reaching the maximum 27-yard line in handicap, which he did in his fifth year in 1991.
Trapshooters earn yardage based on their registered scores until they reach the 27-yard mark.
“I’ve never won any major events. I’ve won a few trophies here and there, but for me to reach the 27-yard line and to earn the Class AA recognition…” he said, adding, “I just shoot against myself.”
He added, “But my friend Larry has won just about every trophy there is, and it’s been my pleasure to shoot with him for all of them.”
Glick prompted Shade to talk about one of his many career highlights that would be the envy of any trapshooter.
At the state shoot here in 2008, Shade was both lucky enough and skilled enough to win the annual shoot’s most coveted prize, a new Krieghoff trap gun combo.
The Krieghoff Handicap and Krieghoff Challenge are held every June on the Friday of the state shoot.
After the handicap event (100 targets), a number is drawn and those whose scores have the ending number matching the drawn number, are eligible for the shoot off. Each shooter fires from his ATA handicap yardage line.
“I am the only one to win the Krieghoff Challenge who shot from the 27-yard line,” Shade said.
But, as if his week weren’t memorable enough, Shade went out the next day and won the state singles (16-yard) championship.
Shade, who grew up in Berks County and has shot in numerous other state events, including Ohio, Illinois, New York and Florida, noted that another career highlight was breaking 200 straight targets for the first time.
Not only is that a notable achievement anywhere at any time, but in Shade’s case, he did it in the Grand American World Championships, then held in Vandalia, Ohio. It has since moved to Sparta, Ill.
Shade and Glick joined the shooting sport in different ways.
Shade, then living in Berks County, has been shooting registered targets here since 1983. He met Glick when the Snyder County resident began shooting here in 1986, and they immediately became friends and members of the same squad.
But, for Shade, trapshooting was not his first sport.
“When I was in high school, I helped build a golf course from the ground up. We helped put the irrigation system in, we were crawling across fairways picking rocks and all that stuff, he said.
“Then the pro bought the three of us a starter set of golf clubs and gave us some lessons and I got pretty good at it,” he said. “But then I went in the service. ‘’
Shade said that after leaving the service, he eventually bought a set of golf clubs and started playing again.
“That lasted all of about a year until one day I picked up a trap gun and I said, ‘I’m not doing both’ and I haven’t golfed since,” he said.
Shade got involved with friends in his home area of Berks County, where he worked at a steel manufacturing firm in Reading for 31 years before taking a job at the Outten Chrysler dealership in Hamburg for the next 14 years before retiring.
Shade made the annual trips to Elysburg for the major shoots and grew to love the area. While working in Hamburg, he and his wife, Diana, bought property in Elysburg near his favorite shooting facility and moved here.
Also retired, Diana not only made the move to Elysburg, but has accompanied Larry and has served as a cashier, not only in Elysburg, but at other major shoots. Glick’s wife, Joan, is not involved in the sport, but, he said, she is a big supporter of his trapshooting.
Shade said, “We had a camper here for 11 years and we loved the area. I said someday we’re going to move up here and we did.”
He said the Elysburg facility is one of the best in the country. “You can’t beat it.”
Glick can’t help chuckling when he relates his introduction to the sport.
His friend, Abe, got his start in a unique way.
After high school, he was living in Montana and he learned to shoot from his then grandmother-in-law, Irene Pulaski.
“She was a shooter living in Montana and her whole family shot and that was the first time I really shot trap on a regular field,” he said.
He enjoyed it enough that when he moved back home, he started shooting at the Norry Gun Club under the tutelage of such experts as the late Neil Mertz.
He retired four years ago and sold his business, Glick, Inc., after 43 years.
Although years ago, the good shooters were reluctant to give tips to upcoming shooters, Shade learned what he could by listening and watching.
“You sort of had to find your own way and I did, but sometimes if you would ask them a question, they would tell you a little bit,” said Shade, who also attended several clinics.
Among those who helped him were such greats as Kay Ohye, of Odessa, the late Frank Little, Steve Huber, John Miller and the late Robert Dieffenderfer, of Exeter, all champions and Hall of Fame inductees.
Today, Shade, a member of the 2021 Pennsylvania State Team, and outgoing PSSA vice president, said he helps the younger shooters whenever he can.
He recalls his first time when he was thinking “This game can’t be that hard.”
“The first time I shot over a trap house, I broke a seven (out of 25),” he said. “But it didn’t take long until I started to hit them and to catch on, to where to look for the birds.”
Glick, noting that shooting on the squad with Shade over the years, has helped him to improve, said, “You do learn a lot from the good shooters.’’
“It also helps to be part of a great squad,’’ he said, adding that he and Shade have had that privilege from the beginning.
Among their current squad members are Danville’s Wesley Beaver, one of the best young shooters in the region and currently on a college shooting scholarship at the University of Tennessee-Martin. Beaver and his team won the national championship last season.
The others are Brian James, of Bethlehem, and Zach Eschbach, of Fleetwood.
Prior to that, squad members included Milton’s Chuck Fritzges, the late Dennis Spancake, of McAlisterville, Terry Cromley, of Watsontown, and a standout women’s shooter Linda Straub, of Casa Grande, Ariz.
- “The one that taught me a lot was Dennis Spancake,’’ Glick said, “because he taught me to have fun, because he said if you don’t havefun, you might as well not do it.”
It’s obvious, from listening to their banter during the interview that Shade and Glick, although serious about shooting, are having fun.
Glick, who joked, “We all live vicariously through (Larry), added, “You have to have a sense of humor when you shoot in our squad.”