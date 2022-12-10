local sports
schedule
TODAY
COLLEGE
Wrestling
Oregon State at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
West Virginia at Penn State, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
High school
Girls basketball
Susquenita at Line Mountain, 6 p.m.
Montoursville at Shamokin, 7:15 p.m.
Hughesville at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Millville, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes at Minersville
Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.