LOCAL
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Unified Bocce
Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Line Mountain at Newport, 6 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Tamaqua, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at St. Joseph's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Montoursville at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Middletown at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lourdes Regional at Minersville
Loyalsock at Warrior Run
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball
Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Wrestling
Midd-West, Southern Columbia, at Ultimate Warrior Invitational at West Branch HS, 11 a.m.
Shamokin at Schuylkill Haven (Varsity Only), 7 p.m.
Bowling
Lewisburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Line Mountain at Newport, 7:30 p.m.
Susquenita at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Juniata Christian, 6 p.m.
East Juniata at St. Joseph's Academy, 6 p.m.
Shikellamy @ Selinsgrove (Varsity only), 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shikellamy ta Selinsgrove (Varsity Only), 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Columbia County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Minersville at Lourdes Regional
Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia
Newport at Juniata Christian, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Track & Field
Bison Open and Multi
Wrestling
Iowa at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.