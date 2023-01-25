LOCAL

SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Unified Bocce

Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain at Newport, 6 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Tamaqua, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at St. Joseph's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Montoursville at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lourdes Regional at Minersville

Loyalsock at Warrior Run

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Wrestling

Midd-West, Southern Columbia, at Ultimate Warrior Invitational at West Branch HS, 11 a.m.

Shamokin at Schuylkill Haven (Varsity Only), 7 p.m.

Bowling

Lewisburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Line Mountain at Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Juniata Christian, 6 p.m.

East Juniata at St. Joseph's Academy, 6 p.m.

Shikellamy @ Selinsgrove (Varsity only), 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shikellamy ta Selinsgrove (Varsity Only), 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Columbia County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Minersville at Lourdes Regional

Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia

Newport at Juniata Christian, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Track & Field

Bison Open and Multi

Wrestling

Iowa at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

