TODAY
No local events scheduled
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer
PIAA Playoffs
Class A final
Southern Columbia vs. Freedom, at Eagle Valley MS, Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.
Football
District 4 playoffs
Class 3A final
Loyalsock at Danville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A final
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's Water Polo
Bucknell vs TBD (CWPA Championships) {at Bronx, New York}, TBA
Women's volleyball
Bucknell in Patriot League semifinals, TBA
Swimming & Diving
Bucknell Invitational, 10 a.m., 6 p.m.
Men's basketball
Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Lebanon Valley at Susquehanna, 8 p.m.
Men's water polo
Bucknell at MAWPC championships, 7 p.m.