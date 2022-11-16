schedule

SCHEDULE

TODAY

No local events scheduled

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer

PIAA Playoffs

Class A final

Southern Columbia vs. Freedom, at Eagle Valley MS, Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.

Football

District 4 playoffs

Class 3A final

Loyalsock at Danville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A final

Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's Water Polo

Bucknell vs TBD (CWPA Championships) {at Bronx, New York}, TBA

Women's volleyball

Bucknell in Patriot League semifinals, TBA

Swimming & Diving

Bucknell Invitational, 10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Men's basketball

Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Lebanon Valley at Susquehanna, 8 p.m.

Men's water polo

Bucknell at MAWPC championships, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video