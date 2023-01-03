local sports

SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Swimming

Danville at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mount Carmel at Danville, 7 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shikellamy at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Danville at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball

Penn State at Michigan, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball

Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 6 p.m.

Line Mountain at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata at East Juniata, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Newport at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Williams Valley

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video