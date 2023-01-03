local sports
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Swimming
Danville at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mount Carmel at Danville, 7 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shikellamy at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Danville at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball
Penn State at Michigan, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball
Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 6 p.m.
Line Mountain at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Newport, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata at East Juniata, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Newport at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Williams Valley
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Lehigh, 6 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.