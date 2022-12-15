LOCAL

Wrestling

Line Mountain, Warrior Run at King of the Mountain, Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.

Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Boys & Girls Swimming

Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Northumberland Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Schuylkill Haven

Central Columbia at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Grace Prep, 5:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain, Mifflinburg, Towanda at Muncy Tournament, 6 p.m.

Shikellamy at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.,

Saturday 17th

Bowling

Snow Roller Invitational, TBA

Shikellamy at Danville, 9 a.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Jim Thorpe, Juniata Valley, Mahanoy Area, Panther Valley at Meadowbrook Christian Holiday Duals

Line Mountain, Warrior Run at King of the Mountain, Central Mountain, 10 a.m.

Danville at Hughesville Dual Meets, TBA

Upper Dauphin at Hanover (Snacktown Duals), TBA

Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 9 a.m.

Shamokin at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (Varsity Only), 1 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain, Mifflinburg, Towanda at Muncy Tournament, TBD

Abington Heights at Shamokin, 1:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Lancaster County Christian School Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Troy, 6:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Dunmore at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary at Southern Columbia

Halifax at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Williams Valley at Line Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Williamsport, 2:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 2:30 p.m.

Troy at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.

Milton at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Sullivan County, 3 p.m.

Halifax at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.

