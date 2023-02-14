Local schedule

SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball

PHAC Tournament

at Shikellamy HS

Central Mountain vs. Loyalsock, 6 p.m.

Danville vs. Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Lewisburg at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's lacrosse

Susquehanna at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.

Women's lacrosse

UMBC at Bucknell, 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Goucher College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Susquehanna at Goucher College, 7 p.m

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls basketball

Line Mountain at Southern Columbia

ACAA tournament

at Northumberland Christian

Belleville Mennonite vs. DuBois Christian, 3 p.m.

Calvary Christian vs. Northumberland Christian, 6:30 p.m.

PHAC tournament

at Shikellamy HS

Mount Carmel vs. Jersey Shore, 6 p.m.

Central Columbia vs. Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

ACAA Tournament

at Northumberland Christian

Grace Prep vs. Huntingdon Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian Academy vs. Columbia County Christian, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m.

