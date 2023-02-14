Local schedule
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball
PHAC Tournament
at Shikellamy HS
Central Mountain vs. Loyalsock, 6 p.m.
Danville vs. Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Lewisburg at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's lacrosse
Susquehanna at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.
Women's lacrosse
UMBC at Bucknell, 5 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Goucher College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Susquehanna at Goucher College, 7 p.m
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls basketball
Line Mountain at Southern Columbia
ACAA tournament
at Northumberland Christian
Belleville Mennonite vs. DuBois Christian, 3 p.m.
Calvary Christian vs. Northumberland Christian, 6:30 p.m.
PHAC tournament
at Shikellamy HS
Mount Carmel vs. Jersey Shore, 6 p.m.
Central Columbia vs. Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
ACAA Tournament
at Northumberland Christian
Grace Prep vs. Huntingdon Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian Academy vs. Columbia County Christian, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball
Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m.