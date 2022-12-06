local sports

schedule

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Milton at Berwick, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Shikellamy at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball

Susquehanna at Swarthmore College, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Dickinson College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Wrestling

Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bellefonte at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Juniata, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at South Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Indiana at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video