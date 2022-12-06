local sports
schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Bowling
Milton at Berwick, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Shikellamy at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball
Susquehanna at Swarthmore College, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Dickinson College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Wrestling
Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellefonte at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Juniata, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at South Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball
Indiana at Penn State, 7 p.m.