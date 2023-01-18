Local

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Unified Bocce

Danville at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Line Mountain at Juniata, 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Danville, 7 p.m.

Montoursville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Millersburg at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at East Juniata, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Meadowbrook Christian at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Nativity

Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia

Juniata at Juniata Christian, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Wrestling

Meadowbrook Christian, Midd-West at Coal Cracker Duals (at Lehighton HS), 9 a.m.

Bowling

Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Millersburg at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Halifax at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood at St. Joseph's Academy, 6 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Columbia County Christian, 6 p.m.

Susquenita at East Juniata, 7;15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Juniata Christian at Columbia County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Nativity at Lourdes Regional

COLLEGE

Track & Field

Susquehanna at Ramapo Invite (at Armory), TBA

Wrestling

Michigan at Penn State, 7 p.m.

