Local
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Unified Bocce
Danville at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Line Mountain at Juniata, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Danville, 7 p.m.
Montoursville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Millersburg at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at East Juniata, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Christian at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Nativity
Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia
Juniata at Juniata Christian, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Wrestling
Meadowbrook Christian, Midd-West at Coal Cracker Duals (at Lehighton HS), 9 a.m.
Bowling
Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Millersburg at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Halifax at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood at St. Joseph's Academy, 6 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Columbia County Christian, 6 p.m.
Susquenita at East Juniata, 7;15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Juniata Christian at Columbia County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Nativity at Lourdes Regional
COLLEGE
Track & Field
Susquehanna at Ramapo Invite (at Armory), TBA
Wrestling
Michigan at Penn State, 7 p.m.