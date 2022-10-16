local schedule
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls tennis
District 4 Doubles Semifinals/Final, Central Pa Tennis Center, 1 p.m.
Golf
PIAA Championships, at Penn State, 8:30 a.m.
Field hockey
Shikellamy at Danville, 4 p.m.
Muncy at East Juniata, 4 pm.
Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Benton, 4 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.
Central Mountain at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
East Juniata at Steelton-Highspire, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Shamokin at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Field hockey
Susquehanna at Christopher Newport University, Noon
Tuesday 18th
Golf
PIAA Championships, at Penn State, 8:30 a.m.
Field Hockey
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Williams Valley, 5 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Danville at Millville, 7 p.m.
Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
TVL Semifinals
Juniata at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Millersburg, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Loyalsock at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Danville at Millville, 5 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Shamokin at Lourdes Regional, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's Soccer
Bucknell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.