TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls tennis

District 4 Doubles Semifinals/Final, Central Pa Tennis Center, 1 p.m.

Golf

PIAA Championships, at Penn State, 8:30 a.m.

Field hockey

Shikellamy at Danville, 4 p.m.

Muncy at East Juniata, 4 pm.

Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Benton, 4 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.

Central Mountain at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

East Juniata at Steelton-Highspire, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Shamokin at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Field hockey

Susquehanna at Christopher Newport University, Noon

Tuesday 18th

Golf

PIAA Championships, at Penn State, 8:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Shikellamy at Williams Valley, 5 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Danville at Millville, 7 p.m.

Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

TVL Semifinals

Juniata at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Millersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Loyalsock at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Danville at Millville, 5 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Shamokin at Lourdes Regional, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's Soccer

Bucknell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

