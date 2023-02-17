Wrestlers representing District 4 2A will battle it out in their respective sectional tournaments today for a chance to to head to the district championship. The Central Sectional will take place at Hughesville High School at 10 a.m. and comprise of wrestlers from Benton, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Meadowbrook Christian, Montgomery, Montoursville, Muncy, South Williamsport and Warrior Run.
The South Sectional is at Southern Columbia High School and starts at 10 a.m. Grapplers from Danville, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Southern Columbia and Sugar Valley. Wrestlers who finish in the top four of their respective weight classes will advance to the District 4 championship, which takes place Feb. 24-25 at Williamsport High School.
Central Sectional
Of the 11 schools participating in the Central Sectional, Warrior Run and Meadowbrook Christian are the only local schools that will be represented.