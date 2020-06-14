In the midst of Selinsgrove baseball’s raucous state championship celebration, Blaise Zeiders was taken by the scene in the stands at Penn State.
“It felt like the whole community was there to watch,” Zeiders recalled. “There were so many fans, and seeing them standing and cheering — just being happy for us — that was amazing.”
That was one year ago today, which to those Seals feels like only yesterday and also forever ago thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. The memories, though, no matter how old they seem, always rush back in vivid color.
“In that stadium, behind home plate and all around to (the outfield), you just saw all these red shirts,” said junior Ryan Aument. “It was awesome. You saw your friends, parents and family, but then also all these people you didn’t even realized cared and would come that far.”
“It’s crazy to think that many people from our town came out to support us,” said senior Wyatt Metzger. “For baseball, last year was the first time even winning a state playoff game. They supported us like they did with football (state champions) and everything else.”
Perhaps it’s because Zeiders’ freshman season at Lock Haven University was canceled after 12 games — or Aument and Metzger had no high school season at all — that the revelry of last June 14 had such a lasting impact. A year later, however, the Seals’ on-field celebration and the appreciation that followed is prized more than any medal or trophy.
“I’ve definitely carried that (feeling) with me,” said Zeiders. “To do that in our senior year, to get that last giant win when everybody strives to win a state championship ... it couldn’t have ended any better than it did.”
It certainly ended better than it started, given what Metzger called the team’s “worst round of infield/outfield (practice) we had all season” just prior to the PIAA Class 4A title game.
The Seals were well-acquainted with adversity en route to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Their 6-0 start to the 2019 season ended with an unsettling shutout by Mifflinburg and recent VCU pledge Cade Dressler. Selinsgrove rebounded by winning four times over nine days before a tough one-run loss at Shamokin was followed by another four-game win streak. A 14-2 record that ensured the No. 1 district seed was sullied by a three-game slide that closed the regular season. That wasn’t ideal for a team that came up short in the previous season’s district final, but the Seals persevered, scoring a walk-off victory for the program’s second district crown in four years.
“It was a long season, but our mentality wasn’t like, ‘Let’s win a state championship,’” said Zeiders. “We had a hot start and then that loss to Mifflinburg, but then we got back on track. We really wanted to win that first state playoff game in (program) history, and when we did we just kept going.”
Selinsgrove’s pitching was phenomenal (a 1.32 team ERA plummeted to 0.83 in the postseason). The offense produced with execution in the batter’s box and on the bases as much as with timely hits; and typically solid defense was occasionally gold-star worthy.
The Seals blanked Kennard-Dale for their first state win. They then pulled away from Springfield Township in the quarterfinals, and broke through late in a shutout of Hamburg. During the semifinal game at Central Columbia High School, the players caught wind that twice-beaten East Pennsboro, the District 3 champion and Class 4A favorite, trailed on the opposite side of the bracket — and it changed their mindset.
“It was like, ‘Who’s even beating them? Beaver? Ha! If they win, we belong (in the final) just as much as they do!’” Zeiders said. “There was a feeling of, Let’s win this and then take another one.”
The championship schedule featured six games over two days in University Park, but rain interrupted it after the first matchup. The following day, neither the forecast nor the field conditions were a factor for Selinsgrove’s early afternoon game with District 7 champion Beaver.
“That morning we got together at the school, and all the parents and fans were there. They did something special (decorating) in our locker room,” said Aument. “Then we rode up on the (charter) bus. It just felt like we were all famous.”
“The whole bus ride was fun. Pretty much throughout the season we were a laid-back team, and we played like there was no pressure game after game,” Metzger said. “But right before the (championship) game, I could tell we were nervous. It was the worst round of infield/outfield we had all season. Multiple balls went in between guys’ legs; there were throws that went over guys’ heads or into the stands. Basically everything that could go wrong went wrong.
“Once the first inning went on, we all seemed to calm down. The big thing was answering their run. When we responded to their run, I felt we had it.”
Beaver led 1-0 after just 11 pitches thanks to a leadoff walk, an errant throw on a pickoff play, and a single through the right side of the infield. In the bottom of first inning, the Seals tied the score with a two-out single by freshman Teague Hoover and Zeiders’ RBI double. Zeiders then stitched together five scoreless innings as Selinsgrove surged in front 7-1. Freshman reliever Ryan Reich left the bases full of Bobcats while closing out a thrilling 7-4 win for a sun-splashed celebration that seamlessly transitioned from the field to the concourse where the players mingled with family, friends and fans for more than an hour.
“I have to say, my best memory was after we got that last out and we all rushed in to jump on the pile,” said Aument.
The bummer of winning a state baseball title is school is already out for the year. There is no walking the halls with a shiny gold medal; no taking a bow during morning announcements; and no student assembly to honor the newly minted champions.
The Seals, though, received a heroes’ welcome upon their return to Snyder County that night. After a fire truck parade, they gathered at VFW Post 6631 to celebrate with members of the community.
“For the next month or so, there were restaurants and stores and a couple other places who had congratulations on their signs,” said Aument. “It’s a small town but there were a lot of people who, when I’d be just out in public with friends they would say, ‘Congratulations!”
“The feeling actually lasted quite a long time,” Metzger said. “I could be walking around a store and stopped by someone I don’t even know to tell me congratulations. The town really made it feel like it was still special.”
It was a perfect ending to the high school careers of Zeiders and classmates Logan Hile, Ryan Reed and Alex Smith. As fate would have it, the state championship also capped the careers of five members of the Class of 2020 — Metzger, Michael Beaver, Ben Heim, Evan Hoke and Josh Nylund — all key contributors to the title team. The COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of their senior season, dashing hopes for another state run.
“It stinks, but I give a lot of credit (for the state championship) to that junior class — this year’s seniors,” said Aument. “I’m glad for the (title) because everyone was a part of it.
“Our coach even said, ‘You’ve got to think about it this way: We’re still champions.’”