Lewisburg senior Ella Reish has received numerous accolades during her high school career for her artful play on the soccer field.
However, Reish is doing something more impactful with art of a different kind. Reish is making plates and bowls in ceramics class to donate to Transitions, a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims of violence and abuse.
“I’m making functional things because when the women go to move into their own homes, they’re usually starting with not a lot of stuff,” Reish said. “My mom told me about it because they were asking people to donate artwork.
“Then I talked to the Transitions president, and she told me functional things would be better.”
Reish, who has also volunteered at a food bank and collected money for children with cancer, said she believed it was important to give back.
“My dad has really influenced me on helping other people and treating people the way that you want to be treated,” Reish said. “He’s a doctor, so that’s one of his passions — helping people.”
Reish’s performance on the soccer field, her sparkling GPA (99.72%) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Reish scored her team-leading 11th goal in a 2-0 win over Warrior Run on Wednesday that moved the Green Dragons to 9-5-1, with their regular-season finale scheduled for today against Danville.
“It’s a good thing to have someone like her on your team,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. “She’s selfish at times, but I have to tell to stop being so unselfish.
“She’s one of the best players in the league, so that certainly helps. I’ve been working with her real hard this year on getting a better vision of the field, and bringing other players into the game with distribution. ... She’s doing really well at that.”
Reish was named a Daily Item first-team all-star after both her junior and sophomore seasons, and scored a career-high 17 goals last year. Reish said playing the role of scorer was more difficult than the role she’s moved into this season.
“It’s been pretty easy, because that’s usually what I do on my club team,” Reish said of the role change this year. “I’m a defensive midfielder, so it was a pretty easy switch. It was a harder switch last year to trying to score more than I’m used.”
Lewisburg lost its first three games this season, but is rounding into form ahead of the District 4 playoffs.
“It’s progressively gotten a lot better throughout the season,” Reish said. “As a team, we’ve clicked as the season has gone on and we’ve played more together.”
Reish added that she’s improved greatly since bursting onto the scene as a freshman.
“I’ve worked at soccer a lot, and it’s really important to me,” Reish said. “I think it’s paid off. Playing with the same girls for this long just really helps you connect better.”
That work has paid off, and helped Reish make her college choice.
“She loves playing,” Gerlinski said. “She’s committed to Hobart and William Smith. That’s a top (NCAA Division III) school. They’ve recruited her hard.”
Her recruitment was interrupted somewhat by the coronavirus pandemic, though.
“I couldn’t really go to any ID clinics or anything, so I just sent my highlight video to a couple schools,” Reish said. “I’m going to Hobart and William Smith, and I’m really excited. I’m applying early decision, so it’s a lot less stressful.
“The campus is beautiful, and they have a lot of good internship programs, which I thought was awesome. I met a couple girls on the soccer team and had a good relationship with them.”
Reish — who is currently taking Advanced Placement courses in literature, calculus and art — said she doesn’t know what she is going to study. She did say AP literature is her favorite of the six AP courses she’s taken during high school.
Reish said her good grades were a product of putting in the work, similar to her success on the pitch.
“Stuff doesn’t really come that easily to me, so I study a lot,” Reish said. “I guess that’s my secret.
“I definitely put in the time. I try to write things out and explain them to myself to better understand it. ... I talk to myself a lot while I’m studying.”