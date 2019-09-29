LEWISBURG — Princeton’s aerial attack eventually overpowered Bucknell, which played its best game of the season.
Tiger quarterback Kevin Davidson threw for 381 yards and seven touchdowns, going 29-of-37 passing as Princeton (2-0) overcame an early deficit and defeated host Bucknell, 56-23, Saturday.
“They’re a very talented offense, one of the best in the nation last year,” said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini. “They averaged 600 yards per game, and I think they came close to that tonight. That’s not unusual for them. We wanted to push them and make their starters play into the second half.”
That the Bison did. Princeton (2-0) led by 14 at halftime, and Davidson and company played into the fourth quarter. Bucknell (0-4) showed its mettle in a game that didn’t tell the whole story based off the final margin.
Bucknell slowed Princeton offensively to start, generating a turnover on downs and driving 50 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
“It was big getting that early stop and being opportunistic,” Cecchini said.
Princeton tied the game at seven after Bucknell turned it over on downs in just three snaps, and took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter after Bucknell missed a potential go-ahead field goal. In the past, such a sequence proved to turn the momentum toward the visitors. Bucknell fought back Saturday
Dominic Lyles broke loose on a 54-yard pass-and-catch from Logan Bitikofer down to the Princeton 11-yard line. Four plays later, Bitikofer crashed in from 1 yard out to tie the game.
“I knew I’d be getting the ball with the coverage they were in,” said Lyles, who had a career-high 108 yards receiving. “Logan made a perfect throw and I saw the corner and safety. I cut once, and I saw another guy. I don’t think they expected me to cut twice. Then I got a block, and I was free.”
Lyles and freshman Connor Holmes (eight catches, 88 yards) both stepped up in the absence of featured Bison receiver Brandon Sanders, who missed the game.
“Being without Brandon was a big blow,” Cecchini said. “But we had guys be the next man up and rise to the occasion under the lights. We’ll need more guys to be the next Connor Holmes as the season goes on.”
Princeton pulled away from the Bison after the 14-14 tie, widening its gap to 35-14 before Ethan Torres connected for a 38-yard field goal. Holmes capped the scoring with a 15-yard pass from Bitikofer in the fourth quarter.
Princeton ended with 595 yards of offense and 30 first downs. Davidson threw for 381 yards and seven touchdown passes. Andrew Griffin caught four touchdown passes among his nine grabs for 200 yards to lead the Tigers.
Jared Cooper paced a Bucknell ground game with 65 yards on eight carries, while Chad Freshnock added 48 yards on 11 totes. Bitikofer threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, completing passes to nine receivers.
Bucknell finished with 398 yards of offense and 23 first downs.
“It all started up front with the offensive line,” Cecchini said. “Tonight’s the healthiest we’ve been up front, and it allowed us to have more of a running game so the defense couldn’t key on the pass.”
PRINCETON 56, BUCKNELL 23
Princeton`7`21`14`14 — 56
Bucknell`7`7`3`6 — 23
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
B-John McGuire 9 pass from Logan Bitikofer (Ethan Torres kick)
P-Andrei Iosivas 29 pass from Kevin Davidson (Tavish Rice kick)
Second quarter
P-Andrew Griffin 57 pass from Davidson (Rice kick)
B-Bitikofer 1 run (Torres kick)
P-Griffin 27 pass from Davidson (Rice kick)
P-Jacob Birmelin 12 pass from Davidson (Rice kick)
Third quarter
P-Griffin 59 pass from Davidson (Rice kick)
B-FG, Torres 38
P-Iosivas 15 pass from Davidson (Rice kick)
Fourth quarter
P-Griffin 14 pass from Davidson (Rice kick)
P-Zach Kelly 1 run (Rice kick)
B-Connor Holmes 15 pass from Bitikofer (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
`P`B
First downs`30`23
Rushes-yards`31-212`32-127
Passing`30-38-0`29-43-2
Pass yards`383`271
Total offense`595`398
Penalties`3-21`4-45
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Princeton: Collin Eaddy 12-83; Ryan Quigley 7-64; Davis Kline 4-25; Cole Smith 1-22; Trey Gray 2-8; Kevin Davidson 2-6; Tyler Campbell 1-3; Zach Keller 2-minus-1. Bucknell: Jared Cooper 8-65; Chad Freshnock 11-48; Alex Barnard 2-10; Tarrin Earle 3-5; Joe Fex 3-0; Logan Bitikofer 5-minus-1 TD.
PASSING — Princeton: Kevin Davidson 29-37-0, for 381 yards, 7 TDs; Cole Smith 1-1-0, for 2 yards. Bucknell: Logan Bitikofer 28-42-2, for 268 yards, 2 TDs; Tarrin Earle 1-1-0, for 3 yards.
RECEIVING — Princeton: Andrew Griffin 9-200; Jacob Birmelin 8-68; Andrei Iosivas 3-55; Collin Eaddy 3-19; Dylan Classi 2-22; Carson Bobo 2-7; Ryan Quigley 1-7; Graham Adomitis 1-3; Davis Kline 1-2. Bucknell: Dominic Lyles 8-108; Connor Holmes 8-88; Stefone Moore-Green 5-26; John McGuire 2-11; Jared Cooper 2-4; Chad Freshnock 1-15; Steven Walier 1-10; Dylan DeMarco 1-8; Alex Barnard 1-1.