LEWISBURG — Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels wants his wrestlers to be aggressive from the start of their bouts.
In Thursday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Divison II matchup with Midd-West, he could use his 152-pounder Hagen Persun as a perfect example of why.
Mustangs freshman Jeffrey Yount was the aggressor in the first bout of the evening, working hard for 35 seconds for a first-period takedown. The freshman controlled the match until late in the second period.
With Michaels imploring Persun to be more aggressive, the sophomore escaped with 34 seconds left in the second period. A more aggressive Persun added a takedown and three back points in the third period to pick up the decision.
His victory, paired with four falls and four forfeits, helped the Green Dragons to a 54-12 win over Midd-West.
“When you give up the first takedown, you have to keep grinding and working,” Michaels said. “You have to keep scoring points, push the pace and don’t quit on yourself. (Hagen) did a great job of bouncing back.”
Midd-West’s Avery Bassett improved to 14-0 on the season with a 13-second fall at 160 pounds to give the Mustangs a brief lead. Then the Green Dragons picked up three straight falls to take control.
Brady Cromley (172), Trent Wenrich (189) and Zander Walter (215) picked up the pins for Lewisburg (6-7 overall, 3-2 HAC-II).
That was followed by a parade of forfeits. Midd-West picked up six points at 285, before the Green Dragons got four straight forfeits from 106 through 126 pounds.
Those forfeits have been a problem all season for the Mustangs, who dropped to 0-10, 0-3.
“To be honest — tonight and every match — we knew this season would be a battle with our numbers,” Midd-West coach Dale Franquet said. “We’re just looking for progression, and to compete. We want them to get better every day.”
After an outstanding dual meet run for five seasons, Franquet said his young Mustangs will use this dual meet season as a learning experience.
“With these younger kids, they just have to understand that there is a difference between losing and learning. You learn from these losses. Our kids love the sport, and they are learning,” Franquet said. “We’ll build on what we have, and we’ll back to Mustang strong like we were the last four or five years.”
The closest match followed at 132 pounds where Kaiden Wagner made a first-period takedown stand up to improve to 8-1 with a 2-1 victory over Conner Heckman of Midd-West. Heckman (9-3) escaped in the third period, but the sophomore couldn’t come up with a winning move.
Midd-West’s Austin Aucker had a first-period pin at 138 pounds, while Logan Bartlett picked up a second-period fall for Lewisburg to wrap up the match at 145 pounds.
LEWISBURG 54, MIDD-WEST 12
152: Hagen Persun (Lew) dec. Jeffrey Yount, 6-3; 160: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Hayden Runyon, 0:13; 172: Brady Cromley (Lew) pinned Ben Umstead, 4:59; 189: Trent Wenrich (Lew) pinned Jeffrey Herman, 1:33; 215: Zander Walter (Lew) pinned Elijah Grove, 1:46; 285: Jacob Ferster (MW) won by forfeit; 106: Caden Michaels (Lew) won by forfeit; 113: Jace Gessner (Lew) won by forfeit; 120: Quinton Bartlett (Lew) won by forfeit; 126: Derek Gessner (Lew) won by forfeit; 132: Kaiden Wagner (Lew) dec. Conner Heckman, 2-1; 138: Austin Aucker (MW) pinned Daniel Leao, 0:39; 145: Logan Bartlett (Lew) pinned Caden Wolfley, 2:30.