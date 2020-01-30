MILTON — There can be a fine line for aggressiveness on the mat, and at times Wednesday night Milton nearly crossed it.
As Black Panthers coach Josh Anspach noted, junior Aven Ayala nearly got caught on his back before picking up a pin to open their match against Wyalusing Valley.
“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ (Ayala) said, ‘I was trying to ...’ I said, ‘Stop,’” Anspach recalled. “I brought the team together and said, ‘This is postseason wrestling. We have to stick with what works.’
“We stress bonus points, but you have to be smart about things.”
At least three Black Panthers flirted with being pinned before they picked up pins, and No. 8-seed Milton posted a 51-21 victory over No. 9 Wyalusing in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A Dual Meet Tournament at Milton High School.
The Black Panthers won their 13th straight dual meet, improving to 14-5 on the season. Milton will face No. 1 Montoursville, a 70-6 winner over Troy, in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Milton.
The district’s top three teams advance to the PIAA Tournament. The finalists advance to Hershey next Thursday. The District 4 third-place team faces a pigtail match with the District 3 runner-up Monday.
Ayala raced out to a 9-0 lead on Rams freshman Alex Hunsinger. However, Hunsinger reversed Ayala and put him to his back, before Ayala rolled through to take control. Ayala hit a headlock and picked up the fall in 1:45.
“It felt great to get on the mat first. I’m just getting over a sickness, so it’s nice to get back out there,” Ayala said. “I kind of rushed in and left myself open, but I got it back.”
Forfeits at 195 pounds, 220 and 106 pounds by the Rams — along with an 11-second fall by heavyweight Nevin Rauch to improve to 26-3 — gave the Black Panthers a 30-0 lead and they were on their way to a second victory of the season over Wyalusing.
However, there was still some excitement.
Milton’s Colton Taylor raced out to a 6-1 lead over Wyalusing’s Dawson Keeney after one period at 126 pounds. Keeney scored a quick reversal and put Taylor to his back to rally in the match. Keeney then followed with a takedown and put Taylor right to his back. Taylor answered with a sudden reversal, pinning Keeney in 3:12.
Chase Hoffman and Skyler Manahan had a similar match at 145. Hoffman, a Milton senior, entered the match with an 11-11 record, while Manahan was 17-8. One of Hoffman’s wins was a 45-second fall over Manahan on January 12.
On Wednesday, Hoffman built an 8-0 lead before Manahan rallied to a 9-8 edge in the second period. Hoffman took control of the match in the third with two takedowns and backpoints before picking up a fall for Milton in 5:09.
Milton junior Kyle Crawford (22-8) dealt Colbrin Nolan just his fourth loss of the season at 138 pounds. Crawford led 6-1 after two periods after using Nolan’s takedown attempt late in the second against the Wyalusing wrestler for a takedown en route to a 9-4 victory.
MILTON 51, WYALUSING 21
182: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Alex Hunsinger, 1:45; 195: Nathan Raup (M) won by forfeit; 220: Brent Mitch (M) won by forfeit; 285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Dereck Baldwin, 0:11; 106: Tyler Geiswite (M) won by forfeit; 113: Alex Boyd (W) dec. Alex Parker, 7-2; 120: Hunter Manahan (W) dec. Zane Neaus, 7-2; 126: Colton Taylor (M) pinned Dawson Keeney, 3:12; 132: Nicholas Woodruff (W) pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:48; 138: Kyle Crawford (M) dec. Colbrin Nolan, 9-4; 145: Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Skyler Manahan, 5:09; 152: Logan Newton (W) won by forfeit; 160: Brian Arnold (W) dec. Dillon Ando, 7-2; 170: Jason Valladheres (M) pinned Zach Sheaffer, 0:50.