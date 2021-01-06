Area high school teams back to work

When Selinsgrove wrestling coach Seth Martin heard that Gov. Tom Wolf was shutting down high school sports for three weeks starting Dec. 12, he changed his practice plan for Dec. 11.
“We did a 30-minute, no-contact workout,” Martin said. “I told them they might look a little silly doing it in their living room or family room. There are four or five families in my program who have wrestling rooms in their basement or garage, but for the ones who don’t, I wanted them to have something to do when we couldn’t get together.”
The workout consisted of shadow wrestling, where the athletes would go through the motions of a takedown, for example. Martin said he knew it wasn’t the same, but the most important thing was the wrestlers were sweating and breathing hard from the workout.
“I told them all we were trying to do was not lose our cardio,” Martin said. “Every time they finished a workout, I wanted them to send me a message on InstaTeam. I wanted them to do 15 workouts, and the majority — I think 17 of 23 — did at least 15.”
Martin said that individual work his athletes did during the three-week, no-practice stretch paid off when the Seals returned to practice Monday.
“We were not going to start over like it was Day 1,” Martin said. “We continued where we left off. Everybody was going strong, but you could tell that we took a break.
“The individuals who motivated themselves are going to be in a better position when we compete (Sunday). If they went home and didn’t do anything, five practices isn’t going to do diddly-squat. You can’t be competition-ready in five practices.”
For Selinsgrove, Monday marked its “third first practice” of the season. After starting on the first day allowed by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Seals were shut down by the school. After resuming practice, Wolf shut down sports state-wide.
“Out of our three starts, this was our best one for sure,” Martin said. “It’s tricky, though. With competing on the weekends, you can’t have the kids come in and go off-the-rails hard or they’re burned out by the end of the week. You kind of have to ease the kids into it.”
The Selinsgrove boys basketball team was a little rusty when it returned for its “third first practice.”
“It looks like we haven’t shot for a little bit,” Selinsgrove boys basketball coach Ethan Hummel said. “They are excited to be back in the gym. ... We’re trying to prepare in four short days for our first game.”
First-year Danville girls basketball coach Wayne Renz echoed Martin’s sentiments of not overloading the athletes upon the return to practice.
“We did make progress (prior to the three-week pause),” Renz said. “The only thing I’m concerned about is trying to go too fast. We only have 14 girls on varsity and J.V., and I don’t want to burn these girls out.”
Lewisburg boys basketball coach Matt Salsman said he saw a big difference between the first and second practices back after the layoff.
“We were awful conditioning-wise (on Monday),” Salsman said. “It was easy to tell (who worked out during the break) by who was huffing-and-puffing after warmups.”
Salsman did say it’s been tough for the Green Dragons to get into a good rhythm due to the challenges of being a student-athlete during the pandemic.
“It was the first-day back from break,” he said of Monday’s practice. “We had been off for three weeks, and we still having school on Zoom. So I think the first day was just a build up off all those things at once. Tuesday’s practice was much better, I think it’s more indicative of where we actually are right now.”
Daily Item sports reporters Todd Hummel and Scott Dudinskie contributed to this report.