Athens rallies to beat Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Aaron Lane scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Athens overcame a slow start, and beat Lewisburg, 62-58, in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals at Lewisburg High School on Friday night.
The Green Dragons took an eight-point lead after one quarter, but Lewisburg had a hard time staying in front of Lane — Athens 5-foot-8 guard — in the fourth quarter.
“When he walked into the gym, he’s maybe 5-8 and doesn’t look super quick,” Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman said. “The next thing you know he’s by you. He’s a very smart player. He’s very fundamentally sound and he’s clutch. He made all the free throws in the fourth quarter. He does a lot for that team.”
Ben Liscum scored a game-high 21 points for the Green Dragons, 10 of which came in the first quarter for Lewisburg. Nick Shedleski finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Athens (17-7) will face top-seed Montoursville (18-5) in next week's semifinals. Lewisburg finishes the season at 16-7.
“Since about Christmas time we’ve worked a lot on our body language, our culture, our toughness, and not reacting to things we can’t control,” Athens coach Bob Woodward said. “We did that the entire game even though we were down by a bunch early. We just kept fighting and battling. We went through a bunch of adversity like we have all season.”
JJ Babcock added 15 points and Mason Lister added 14 points.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
at Lewisburg H.H.
ATHENS 62, LEWISBURG 58
Athens (17-7) 62
Mason Lister 6 0-2 14; Damian Hudson 2 0-0 6; JJ Babcock 7 1-3 15; Troy Pritchard 4 0-4 8; Aaron Lane 7 5-6 19. Totals 26 6-15 62.
3-point goals: Lister 2, Hudson 2.
Did not score: Brady Smith.
Lewisburg (16-7) 58
Dante Sims 0 1-2 1; Cam Michaels 4 2-4 13; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 8 1-2 21; Nicholas Shedleski 4 1-2 10; Peter Lantz 3 0-0 7; CJ Manbry 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-10 58.
3-point goals: Liscum 4, Michaels 3, Shedleski, Lantz.
Did not score: Forrest Zelechoski.
Score by quarters
Athens`12`17`15`18 — 62
Lewisburg`20`12`12`14 — 58