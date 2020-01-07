COAL TOWNSHIP — After Mount Carmel's last game, Red Tornadoes standout Dani Rae Renno credited junior classmate Lauren Ayres for keeping her on point.
"Every time I feel like ... I'm freaking out, I just look to her and she's like, 'Calm down,'" Renno explained.
Well, the junior point guard kept all of her teammates centered Monday when Shamokin made a stunning rally for the lead with three minutes to play in their Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Ayres passed to Lauren Shedleski for a wide-open 3-pointer, then made a steal and dish to Mia Chapman, who converted a pair of foul shots. Not long after Brooke Bernini sank a pair of free throws, Ayres capped a 9-3 run with two free throws that gave Mount Carmel a 60-57 win.
"I trust my team," said Ayres, a two-year starter. "We always find a way somehow, and I trust them do their thing. Everyone takes care of their job."
The Red Tornadoes (8-2) won their fourth consecutive game following back-to-back losses to Loyalsock and Dunmore. Three days after falling behind Danville by 11 points in the first quarter, they trailed the rival Indians 7-0 out of the gate and came back on the strength of Renno's 11 second-quarter points.
However, after Mount Carmel forged its largest lead (41-35) in the third, Shamokin rallied behind Kaitlyn Dunn and Sophie Rossnock. The Indians seniors combined for 12 fourth-quarter points, including consecutive Dunn buckets for the lead (51-50) and a Rossnock 3-pointer that cut Mount Carmel's lead to 60-56 with less than a minute to play.
Emma Tomcavage made the front end of a 1-and-1 foul situation with 5.7 seconds left, pulling Shamokin within 60-57. Shedleski rebounded the missed second shot and the ball was poked away. On the ensuing inbound pass, Shamokin's Grace Nazih tied up Ayres to give the Indians possession with just eight-tenths of a second on the clock.
Tomcavage then inbounded the ball to Ari Nolter beyond the 3-point arc on the left side, but her contested 3-pointer to tie was off the mark.
"Shamokin played a great game. They really executed their game plan, and there was a point when this game could have gone either way," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "Hat's off to Jordan (Rickert, Shamokin's coach). She does a great job with those girls."
The Indians (4-7), who had alternated wins and losses over their previous seven games, welcomed back 5-foot-10 junior swing player Nazih from a shoulder injury. The HAC-II all-star posted five points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench Monday. Her addition highlighted the team's growth over her 10-game absence, as players such as Nolter (11 points on 3-of-7 shooting from distance) and Tomcavage (8 points, 3 boards) have become key contributors.
Shamokin had three girls score in double-digits to post the team's season-high in points.
"It is a good look, and I'm excited with how they stepped up and played," said Rickert. "If we play like this, and play with a purpose, we're going to be very, very tough.
"To me, even though we lost it's a win, and I hope they continue to play that way."
The 6-2 Renno was again a difference-maker for Mount Carmel. Coming off a 26-point, 24-rebound game at Danville, she went for 26 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks Monday. When the Red Tornadoes ended the first quarter down 17-9, Renno made her first four shots of the second to help them lead at halftime, 29-28.
"I think there were times when Dani kind of took control and they didn't really have the answer," said Varano.
MOUNT CARMEL 60, SHAMOKIN 57
Mount Carmel (8-2) 60
Lauren Ayres 0 4-6 4, Mia Chapman 2 2-4 6, Lauren Shedleski 3 1-2 9, Brooke Bernini 1 4-4 7, Dani Rae Renno 10 6-8 26, Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-4 6, Rachel Witcoski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 19-28 60.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Bernini.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Jenna Pizzoli.
Shamokin (4-7) 57
Emma Tomcavage 3 2-5 8, Chloe Yoder 0 2-4 2, Ari Nolter 4 0-0 11, Kaitlyn Dunn 5 3-5 14, Sophie Rossnock 4 5-8 14, Emma Kramer 1 1-2 3, Grace Nazih 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 13-24 57.
3-point goals: Nolter 3, Dunn, Nazih, Rossnock.
Did not score: Emily Slanina.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`9`20`16`15 — 60
Shamokin`17`11`12`17 — 57