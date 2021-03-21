Bachetti wins as Selinsgrove Speedway celebrates

SELINSGROVE — Andy Bachetti opened Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary season with a win in the 40-lap feature Satuday.
More than 100 cars and a standing-room-only crowd were in attendance to see Bachetti win the $5,000 prize for finishing first in the Short Track Super Series Modifieds race.
The Crate Modified race was won by Grant Hilfiger.
Bachetti swept around the outside of JR Heffner, who grabbed the early lead, midway through the race to take the lead. Kyle Coffey and Larry Wright found some speed in the high groove to pull into second and third.
With a two-second lead in the waning stages of the race, Bachetti saw the field brought back to his rear bumper when Tim Buckwalter stopped in turn four.
Matt Shepard used the restart to rocket into fourth, when on lap 37 another yellow flag slowed the field yet again.
Bachetti led the final laps, winning by 1.163 seconds over Perrego.
“I saw that Heffner was slowing down,” Bachetti said. “So I started to slow also when I realized Coffey and Wright were right behind me. So I went up high to take the lead.
“These STSS South races are tough. With 50 cars here, it’s pretty special to win.”
Modified heats were won by Wright, Tyler Dippel, Heffner, Billy Pauch and Mike Gular.
The consolation race was won by Frank Cozze.
Hilfiger shot to the early lead in the Crate Modified feature and led the entire race, winning over John Stevenson, Jared Lebaugh, Matt Janczuh and Joe Toth.
Crate Modified heats went to Lebaugh, Hilfiger, Toth, Corie Cormaier, Michael White and Stephen Kemery. Consolation races were won by Scott Hitchens and Joey Bruning and Addison Bowman.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Modifieds – 50 Entries
40-Lap A-Main: 1) 4 Andy Bachetti 2) 44P Anthony Perrego 3) 9S Matt Sheppard 4) 3 Matt Williamson 5) 23F Kyle Coffey 6) 99I Larry Wright 7) 96 Billy Pauch Jr. 8) 1D Tyler Dippel 9) 35 Mike Mahaney 10) 14 W Ryan Watt 11) 26 Ryan Godown 12) 25 Erick Rudolph 13) 2a Mike Gular 14) 357 Max McLaughlin 15) 74 JR Heffner 16) 15g Duane Howard 17) 21a Peter Britten 18) 6S Matt Stangle 19) 1Z Jessica Freisen 20) 1c Craig VonDohren 21) 43 Jimmy Horton 22) 32 Brandon Grosso 23) 7mm Michael Mireska 24) 32b Danny Bouc 25) 51 Tim Buckwalter 26) 401 Fank Cozze 27) 16X Danny Creeden 28) 65 AJ Bunting 29) 2 Billy VanPelt 30) 3x Chad Brachman.
Heat Winners: Larry Wright, Tyler Dippel, JR Heffner, Billy Pauch Jr., Mike Gular
B-Main Winners: Frank Cozze, Max McLaughlin.
Sportsman Modifieds – 57 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 78 Grant Hilfiger 2) 101 John Stevenson 3) 38 Jared Lebaugh 4) 33x Matt Janczuh 5) 9t Joe Toth 6) 24j Justin Grasso 7) 72 Ajay Potzebkowski 8) 43 Michael White 9) 20c Corey Cormier 10) Ryan Simmons 11) 91 Bobby Flood 12) 6t Tanner VanDoren 13) 24b Joey Bruning 14) 15 Adam White 15) 59K Dakota Kohler 16) 24 Sammy Martz Jr. 17) 69S Doug Snyder 18) Payton Talbot 19) 22W Ricky Wegner 20) 4m Logan Watt 21) 88 Walt Hammond 22) 555 Joel Smith 23) 15 Scott Hitchens 24) 12 Addison Bowsman 25) 69K Stephen Kemery 26) 91 Jimmy Leiby 27) m1 Mike Schane 28) 98 Walter Hammond 29) 27 Mike Ballestero 30) 05 Shaun Metz.
Heat Winners: Jared Lebaugh, Grant Hilfiger, Joe Toth, Corey Cormier, Michael White, Stephen Kemery.
B-Main Winners: Scott Hitchens, Joey Bruning, Addison Bowsman.