DANVILLE — As the Northumberland Christian girls dribbled away the final seconds of Thursday’s District 4 Class A title game, scores of Warriors fans across the Whitey McCloskey Center stood to salute their champions.
The girls celebrated their moment with big hugs and impossibly wide smiles, then shook hands with Millville’s players before making a beeline toward the locker room. District officials had to call them back to the court for the medals ceremony and trophy presentation.
Forgive the Warriors.
It’s their first time.
Emily Garvin scored 17 points, and Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Rebekah Hayner and Maddy Snyder all added 13 as Northumberland Christian led nearly wire-to-wire to claim the district crown, 62-44.
“I think we played a pretty complete game,” said Warriors coach Dan Severn, whose team won its 15th in a row. “I thought our defense played up to expectation. Offensively, we worked the ball around (and) we shot pretty well. Rebounding was good.
“So I’m very pleased with how the girls played.”
Difficult to find fault with a team that — after Quakers guard Jessica Dodge buried a 3-pointer for a 3-2 lead — surged ahead by 10 with two minutes to play in the first quarter, pushed the margin into the teens soon after, and was essentially coronated by halftime.
Northumberland Christian (23-4) passed on the opportunity to defend its 2019 National Christian School Athletic Association division championship with the sole intent of competing for a district title and qualifying for the PIAA tournament.
The Warriors will open the state playoffs Friday against the third-place team from either District 1 or District 12. Millville (19-6), which had won eight games in a row, plays either Christian School of York or Lebanon Catholic in the first round.
Northumberland Christian responded to that early 3-2 deficit with a Hayner 3-pointer as five Warriors scored their first five buckets. When Hayner swished another trey midway through the first period, the margin was suddenly 14-6.
“It felt good just because for a couple games I haven’t been that confident in my shot,” she said. “So having those two, right out of the gate, really upped my confidence. It felt good to give them a little punch right at the beginning.”
The third-seeded Quakers were beaten by Northumberland, 55-39 on Dec. 9, so they were well aware of Warriors swing player and leading scorer Emily Garvin. The 5-foot-6 sophomore entered Thursday’s game averaging 16.8 first-half points in four postseason games (22.5 in districts), so Millville glued Dodge to Garvin’s side in a box-and-one.
Severn countered by fixing his star near the scorer’s table on offense, and allowing the other Warriors to play four-on-four. Snyder ripped a triple; Hayner scored in transition; and Bookwalter knifed to the hoop for a 21-8 lead at quarter’s end.
“I don’t think it takes a lot of guts, because we have four other players out there who are all offensive threats,” said Severn. “The other thing is, we’re taking one of their best defenders off the floor when we did that. Four-on-four is more difficult to guard than five-of-five.
“We have confidence in the rest of our girls — and they did stay in (the box-and-one) too long because the other girls did what they had to do.”
Garvin said: “It was awesome because I can step out and my team can fill in like that. I mean, I don’t feel great about (being a spectator), but I know how important it is for the team.”
The second quarter saw more of the same as the Warriors moved the ball for open looks, forced seven turnovers and out-rebounded Millville 11-6 while forging a 40-23 halftime advantage.
Bookwalter grabbed all eight of her team-high rebounds in the middle quarters while giving up 3 inches to Allison Diehl, a 6-footer who finished with team-highs of 13 points and nine boards.
“I knew if those big girls got a second chance they could definitely use it and keep up with us,” said Bookwalter. “So I knew I needed to get the ball and maintain it for my team.”
Diehl scored to a cap an 8-0 run that pulled Millville within 25-16 midway through the second quarter. The Warriors closed the half with a 9-0 run that saw Garvin make consecutive steals and assists to Bookwalter and Hayner. In the final second of the half, Hayner drilled a 3-pointer and then made a steal and pass to open senior Bethany Dressler underneath the hoop. Dressler had to lean to her right for an angle to shoot, but teetered perfectly to beat the horn.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking because it was wide open and I was kind of off-balance,” Dressler said. “It felt great because it was closing out the half like that.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Danville H.S.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 62, MILLVILLE 44
Millville (19-6) 44
Alexa Rine 2 2-2 6, Jessica Dodge 5 0-0 11, Linsey Fisk 3 0-0 6, Olivia Savage 1 0-0 3, Allison Diehl 5 3-3 13, Madison Slater 1 0-0 3, Michaela Henrie 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-5 44.
3-point goals: Dodge, Savage, Slater.
Did not score: Emma Kakaley, Emilee Kline, Riley Brown, Emily Hippenstiel, Lydia Davidson.
Northumberland Christian (23-4) 62
Rebekah Hayner 5 0-0 13, Maddy Snyder 5 1-2 13, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 5 3-5 13, Emily Garvin 5 7-9 17, Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Bethany Dressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-16 62.
3-point goals: Hayner 3, Snyder 2.
Did not score: Emma Treas, Kendra Schoeppner.
Score by quarters
Millville`8`15`10`11 — 44
Northumberland Chr.`21`19`11`11 — 62