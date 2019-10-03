MIDDLEBURG — When Midd-West shares the offensive load rather than relying on one or two individuals, the Mustangs are tough to beat.
Midd-West got goals from four players, and was all over Central Columbia from the opening whistle on its way to a convincing 4-0 victory Wednesday night at home.
Chase Strohecker, Nolan Stahl, Nick Eppley and Carter Knepp scored for the Mustangs.
Midd-West was so dominant against its Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II foe that Central rarely ventured into Midd-West’s defensive third.
Central Columbia goalkeeper Maddix Karnes had 15 saves as the Mustangs (12-1-0, 8-1-0) grabbed their sixth consecutive victory. It was also the second time this season Midd-West handled the defending District 4 Class 2A champs by a 4-0 score.
“We definitely peppered him,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said.
After sharing the HAC-II crown with the Blue Jays last year and falling to them in the district final may have had Midd-West even more wound up for this game than usual.
“At Midd-West, we try to work hard — work harder than the other team,” said senior midfielder Aidan Steininger. “We just do our best every time we step on the field.
“(Losing to them twice last year) pushed us to work even harder on the field.”
All over Karnes from the start, Midd-West jumped in front at 7:35 when Steininger found Strohecker on the left wing with a diagonal ball. Strohecker moved toward the center of the field, then unloaded a shot that whistled home.
Strohecker had another terrific chance in the 22nd minute, but his inswinger from the left corner was punched away. Several minutes later, Stahl made a near-post run when Knepp’s service from the left flag found him for a headed finish.
Had Karnes not turned away several Midd-West blasts, including three at the right post, Midd-West’s lead at halftime could have been much larger.
More Midd-West damage was inflicted in the second half, as Eppley’s skim of an Angus Strohecker service from the left flank eluded Karnes at 43:56 and made it 3-0.
While Karnes guessed right and denied Knepp on a penalty kick at 54:20 — Eppley drew the foul in the area — he couldn’t get in front less than a minute later when Knepp stuck a rebound of Stefan Leitzel’s headball into the cage for goal No. 4.
Although Central (3-8-0, 2-5-0) graduated plenty from its District 4 title team and is in rebuild mode — the Blue Jays dropped their fourth in a row — Midd-West’s pace and ball movement is difficult to counter on turf, which was installed this season at Midd-West.
“The more we play on it, the better off we will be,” Ferster said.
The Blue Jays had no answer for Midd-West’s offensive balance.
“When it’s just one person, a team can double mark him or whatever,” Steininger said. “With us, the entire team is capable of passing and taking a shot. It just makes us so much more dangerous.”
MIDD-WEST 4, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
First half
MW-Chase Strohecker (Aidan Steininger), 7:35; MW-Nolan Stahl (Carter Knepp), 24:54.
Second half
MW-Nick Eppley (Angus Strohecker), 43:56; MW-Knepp (Stefan Leitzel), 55:14.
Shots: MW, 21-0. Corners: MW, 8-1. Saves: Central Columbia 15 (Maddix Karnes); Midd-West 0 (Chase Roush).