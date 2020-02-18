MILLERSTOWN — When the contributions come from everyone on the floor, Greenwood is mighty difficult to defeat.
The Wildcats combined a balanced attack with some stingy man-to-man defense Monday in their District 3 Class A boys basketball playoff opener.
Next stop: Lancaster County.
Tommy Pyle and Aaron Bollinger each scored 15 points as No. 7 Greenwood defeated 10th-seeded High Point Baptist 64-40.
Avery Morder, Mikey Strohm and Tyler Sherman combined for 26 points as the Wildcats (14-10) advanced to Thursday night’s quarterfinals and a date with No. 2 Lititz Christian (20-3).
“We need the seven guys who are in the rotation regularly to contribute, which they did and they have done that for us,” Greenwood coach Troy Gantt said, adding plaudits for Steven Watts (five points, seven boards) and Brennan Miller (three points). “Hopefully, that will continue.”
Brad Hoffman’s 13 points led High Point (10-13).
Playing from in front throughout, the Wildcats buried their first three looks from beyond the arc, jetting to an 11-4 lead. Those 3-pointers served another purpose as well, opening up the floor for Greenwood drives to the hole.
“That definitely opened up momentum, too, got us in a rhythm,” Pyle said. “They pulled out on us (defensively), and we were able to get to the rim and the foul line.”
Shooting from deep — especially early — and carving up High Point’s defensive looks with penetration, and creating turnovers that led to transition hoops were heavy parts of a Greenwood recipe that was way too potent.
“I thought we did a good job attacking the rim,” Gantt said. “Once we started to rebound the basketball better, they had a hard time scoring.”
“Just a great team effort, both sides of the ball,” added Pyle, who snared five rebounds. “We ran through the offense real well, played good team defense, help defense.
“Just a good team effort all around.”
High Point crept within four (15-11) by the end of the opening quarter, and the Eagles soon were reeling as Greenwood began the second quarter with a 10-0 run fueled by Strohm’s four points and capped by a Pyle hoop.
As a result, High Point spent the rest of Monday night staring at double-digit deficits.
Any doubt was erased early in the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats reeled off 11 unanswered points. Pyle collected five points during the run, while Bollinger added four and Strohm triggered the burst with a short jumper.
Strohm also grabbed two rebounds, dished out four assists and absorbed a pair of first-half charging fouls to go with his nine points.
“I’m just trying to come out and contribute to the team effort,” Strohm said.
While tacking up another victory.
“Just trying to keep the season alive,” Pyle said. “Keep playing. We love playing.”
GREENWOOD, HIGH POINT BAPTIST 40
High Point Baptist (10-13) 40
Brad Hoffman 4 3-4 12; Trey Windsor 1 0-0 2; Zach Brown 0 2-2 2; Isaiah Hansen 2 5-6 9; Jack Kauffman 1 0-0 2; Drew Hoffman 4 0-0 11; Isaac Shuler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 10-12 40.
3-point goals: B.Hoffman, D.Hoffman 3.
Did not score: Nate Ehst, Perry Gibson, Quinn Joseph, Zach Hoffman.
Greenwood 64 (14-10) 64
Avery Morder 2 4-4 9; Tommy Pyle 5 3-5 15; Mikey Strohm 2 5-6 9; Aaron Bollinger 5 5-6 15; Steven Watts 2 1-2 5; Brennan Miller 1 0-2 3; Tyler Sherman 3 2-3 8. Totals 20 20-28 64.
3-point goals: Morder, Pyle 2, Miller.
Did not score: Kody Shoop, Logan Seiber, Mitchell Kauffman.
Score by quarters
High Point`11`7`9`13 — 40
Greenwood`15`17`12`20 — 64