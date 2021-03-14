Lewisburg wrestling coach Justin Michaels was in what he called a “serious business meeting” when his cell phone rang.
He didn’t answer, but figured he better take the call when the same number called back immediately. The call was to inform him that senior Logan Bartlett was going to wrestle in the super regional because one of the competitors who placed above him in the regional tournament had to scratch. That meant Bartlett, whose season appeared to be over, had one more chance.
“That was one of the best phone calls I’ve ever received,” Michaels said. “It was jubilation. I started screaming. Everybody in the meeting was looking at me like I was nuts.”
Bartlett had some work to prepare, including cleaning up his diet, but the good news was the senior had overcome his disappointment to help teammate Kaiden Wagner prepare for the next round by working out with him.
“I was going to practices with the mentality that I want to wrestle in college, and I was going to keep working hard and competing until I can’t anymore,” Bartlett said. “I had to make sure my friend would get as high on the podium as he could.”
Bartlett approached his new opportunity the same way he takes on the other challenges in his life, by using values his family instilled in him as a child.
“Just work hard and don’t let failing be an option,” he said.
Bartlett took advantage of his second chance, and earned an eighth-place medal at the Class 2A state tournament.
Bartlett’s performance on the mat, his academic performance and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
This was the third straight season that Bartlett continued to work out with Wagner, a junior, after his season ended. Wagner earned a fifth-place medal at states Saturday after qualifying each of the last two years.
“I did it in a heartbeat,” Bartlett said. “We’ve been friends since we were little.
“It hurts going down to the mat room and not working for yourself. At the same time, you’re representing your school and you’re representing your family. You’ve got to reflect well on them. That’s what really matters.”
Michaels said Bartlett’s willingness to help a teammate is part of what makes him special.
“That shows the character of what Logan Bartlett is all about,” Michaels said. “Him and Kaiden work really well together. They’re practice partners, and they push each other.
“He had a heart-breaking loss in the third-place match at regionals. He had a lot of thoughts and feelings running through his head after what he thought was his last high school competition. He knew how important it was to Kaiden to keep working with him, so he volunteered to come in. It’s remarkable. Not many kids at the end of their careers would make that sacrifice.”
That sacrifice ended up paying dividends as Bartlett was back in the postseason, where he placed fourth at the super regional to clinch a state medal.
“It’s not exactly where I wanted to finish, but I got a state medal,” Bartlett said. “I had a heckuva time. It was really cool to wrestle with my brother (freshman Quinton) at the high school level for one year. It was a great experience overall.”
Michaels said Bartlett isn’t one of the most naturally gifted wrestlers he’s coached, but that hasn’t stopped him from being successful.
“His work ethic is what’s gotten him to where he’s at,” Michaels said. “He puts the time in and does everything right. That’s how he approaches everything. His work ethic in academics carries over to wrestling.”
That work ethic in academics has helped Bartlett to a 4.0 GPA, and take all the required courses he needed to graduate before he began his senior year. That means this season, Bartlett is taking a full course load at Bloomsburg University and orchestra at the high school.
“My first semester in the fall was an adjustment,” Bartlett said of the college courses. “There was a lot on my plate, and I struggled at times. This semester, I knew more what to expect and how to manage it. It’s kept me engaged, and I’m learning a lot.”
Bartlett said that work ethic was instilled in him by his parents and grandparents when he was young.
“Both of my grandparents on my mom’s side were teachers, and my dad has been involved with my wrestling as a coach since I was little,” Bartlett said, adding his grandparents encouraged him to do his schoolwork immediately after getting home.
“I internalized that when I was young, and it helped make me the person I am now as a high schooler,” Bartlett said.
In Lewisburg’s orchestra, Bartlett plays the viola — which he describes to his coaches as “a big violin” — and he said it’s not the antithesis to wrestling that it might seem to be.
“It’s kind of different, but there is a parallel with wrestling,” Bartlett said. “When you’re wrestling, and you’re not thinking but just wrestling, it’s similar to a piece of music that you enjoy playing. You practice it and then in the orchestra all the pieces come together, and you hear something bigger than yourself.”
At Lewisburg, he is involved in the National Honor Society, French National Honor Society and is a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle leader. He was also recently named a National Merit Scholar finalist, and is a founding member of Lewisburg’s FFA Chapter.
“My friend and I did an independent research with small aquaponics that we worked on in study hall,” Bartlett said of FFA. “It was different and a lot of fun, but it was cool to learn about.”
Bartlett said he hoped to wrestle in college, and was considering an economics major, but hadn’t made any decisions yet.
“It’s definitely been a different college search experience than for kids in other years,” Bartlett said. “We’re figuring it out the best we can. I’m probably behind in terms of years past, but this year, everybody is in the same boat.”
Outside of school, Bartlett is heavily involved at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg, where he recently finished a two-year term on the church council.
“My family has been involved in the church since I was little,” Bartlett said. “I’ve grown up around the people there. They always ask me about wrestling and school. Part of my life has always been there. Giving back in any way I can is the least I can do.”
He has only been on four missions trips — heading to the York area twice, Montana and Puerto Rico — where he has helped fix houses, do small carpentry projects and put on a Vacation Bible School.
“There are not many better feelings than knowing you made an impact on someone’s life,” Bartlett said. “Plus, it helps you gain perspective on your life, and being grateful for what you have.
“Building relationships and getting to help other people is a treat.”