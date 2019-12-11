Batkowski, Lewisburg swim against good competition

WILLIAMSPORT — The girls 50-meter freestyle highlighted Tuesday’s early-season swimming dual between Lewisburg and Williamsport.
It featured Lewisburg’s Anna Batkowski and Williamsport’s Lydia Smith. The pair entered with seed times separated by .07 seconds.
Batkowski had the edge as she finished in 26.33, topping Smith, who posted a 26.95 for second place.
“I’m just trying to use the competition, because they are a bigger school and they have some amazing swimmers here,” Batkowski said. “It’s nice to compete against them this early in the season. Their swimmers really push (me) along.”
Batkowski helped the 200 medley relay team to a top overall finish. She then won the 50 free, the 100 free, and finally assisted on the 200 free relay team.
Williamsport used its numbers to take both the sides of the team standings. Williamsport defeated the Lewisburg girls 110-76, and the boys won 92-78 over the Dragons.
Batkowski anchored the 200 medley relay by swimming the freestyle portion, and closed out the win for the group of Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, and Delaney Humphrey.
Humphrey then competed in the 200 freestyle right after the 200 medley relay. The quick turnaround didn’t seem to bother Humphrey, who won the event in 2:03.51.
Jack Drouin is expected to be key to the Green Dragons’ success this year, and he topped the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:32.18.
“It’s a fun way to gauge where you are at the beginning of the season,” Drouin said. “Race a team early on that you know has good competition. It’s also fun, because I know some of the guys on the other team. It’s casual, but hard at the same time.”
Drouin also kicked off the meet for the boys as he opened the 200 medley relay for Lewisburg. He got the Dragons off to a good pace early, but Williamsport rallied to win the event with a final time of 1:46.53.
“I’m right around where I suspected I would be,” Drouin said. “There’s definitely a lot of improvement to be had, but definitely on track to get some of the goals I set for myself.”
GIRLS
WILLIAMSPORT 110, LEWISBURG 76
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:58.44. 200 free: 1. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 2:04.61; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 2:08.11; 3. Sydney Hemphrey (WAHS), 2:11.70. 200 IM: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 2:21.73; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 2:27.33; 3. Ella Meckley (WAHS), 2:40.66. 50 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 26.33; 2. Lydia Smith (WAHS), 26.95; 3. Laila Robertson (WAHS), 28.09. 1 mtr diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (LEW), 160.60; 2. Lydia Missigman (WAHS), 153.85; 3. Adelia Engel (WAHS), 148.65; 100 fly: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 1:00.95; 2. Delaney Hemphrey (LEW), 1:05.94; 3. Laila Robertson (WAHS), 1:46.62. 100 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 57.63; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 58.28; 3. Sydney Kelley (WAHS), 58.41. 500 free: 1. Amy Jarvis (WAHS), 5:46.06; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 5:47.39; 3. Cecilia Fink (WAHS), 6:08.87. 200 free relay: Williamsport (Mallory Pardoe, Elisa Dinicola, Isabelle Griswold, Lydia Smith), 1:45.28. 100 back: 1. Amy Jarvis (WAHS), 1:07.24; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 1:07.39; 3. Ella Meckley (WAHS), 1:17.86. 100 breast: 1. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 1:14.87; 2. Sarah Waltz (WAHS), 1:22.03; 3. Hannah Castellan (LEW), 1:22.33. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Mallory Pardoe, Isabelle Griswold, Sydney Kelley, Lydia Smith), 3:59.37.
BOYS
WILLIAMSPORT 92, LEWISBURG 78
200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, Jack Beattie, Matthew Beard), 1:46.53. 200 free: 1. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 2:03.57; 2. Brodey Persun (WAHS), 2:31.17; 3. Jaden Rankinen (WAHS), 2:35.30. 200 IM: 1. Jack Drouin (LEW), 2:32.18; 2. Noah Marzo (WAHS), 2:42.26; 3. Justin Fulmer (WAHS), 2:54.34. 50 free: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 22.39; 2. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 25.78; 3. Braden Davis (LEW), 26.37. 1 mtr diving: 1. Hunter Grimes (LEW), 230.35; 2. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 227.10; 3. Caleb Leaman (LEW), 225.25; 100 fly: 1. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 58.26; 2. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 59.74; 3. Ross Flerlage (WAHS), 1:03.88. 100 free: 1. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 58.74; 2. Braden Davis (LEW), 1:02.50; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:04.87. 500 free: 1. Devon Shank (WAHS), 5:52.93; 2. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 5:53.27. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, Ross Flerlage), 1:38.00. 100 breast: 1. Riley Hockman (WAHS), 1:08.70; 2. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:29.50; 3. Sage Koch (WAHS), 1:32.32. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Riley Hockman, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie), 3:37.83.