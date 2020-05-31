When Milton senior Leah Bergey lined up for the 60-meter hurdles final at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor meet, she didn’t know it would mark the end of her career with the Black Panthers.
“I was not expecting that to be my last race,” Bergey said. “It was exciting for me. It was my last time at indoor states. I was hoping for a good time. I set my PR earlier in the season, and I ran close to that. It was a good race. I’m really thankful I got that last race.”
As Bergey was preparing for her senior season of track and field, the coronavirus pandemic struck and canceled the spring sports season, leaving Bergey with four golds among eight career District 4 track and field medals, and a pair of state medals.
“At first, it was definitely devastating and really hard for me,” Bergey said of the cancellation. “Everyone dreams about their senior year. I was excited to leave it all on the track, and be with my teammates. But there are more important things in life than senior track. I’m moving onto the next stage. It’s disappointing, but it’s all right.”
Bergey’s success in indoor track — coupled with all-Daily Item recognition in girls soccer — her success in the classroom and community involvement led to her being selected as The Daily Item’s 2020 Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The award includes a $1,000 scholarship provided by sponsors SUN Orthapaedics of Evangelical, PPL Electric Utilities and The Daily Item.Bergey is the only athlete to be a four-time selection as a Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
“It’s really encouraging to student-athletes,” Bergey said of the program. “It feels good to be recognized for our hard work in the classroom and in athletics. It’s amazing. It means a lot to me.”
Bergey, who was the 2019 Daily Item Girls Track Athlete of the Year, placed 10th in that 60-meter indoor hurdle race.
“When you get to that level, it’s all (Class 2A, 3A schools) mixed together — so it’s the best of the best in the entire state,” Milton coach Rod Harris said. “That’s your big-time track people. That’s not your football players that do track on the side.
“That’s your elite studs, and she’s one of them.”
Bergey said she’s planning to run track and study business at Lancaster Bible College next year.
She’s fostered her interest in business as a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Her group finished fifth at regionals in the hospitality management competition.
In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Bergey also excels in the classroom. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, and was named Pottery Student of the Year during her time in Milton.
Bergey has maintained a 3.96 GPA while taking numerous honors courses throughout her time in high school.
“It’s phenomenal what she’s been able to accomplish and how hard she works, because she wants it,” Harris said.
Bergey won three district titles in outdoor track and field last year, claiming the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the high jump, but she was not able to defend her titles.
“She’s just a natural athlete when it comes down to it, and she looks so smooth doing it,” Harris said.
Bergey gives back to her community by completing projects at the high school and elementary school. She is also involved with the youth group Buffalo Mennonite Church in Lewisburg.
Bergey has gone on missions trips to both Guatemala and Honduras with her church, and is considering a missions trip to Africa this summer.
“It’s really important to give back,” Bergey said. “God has blessed me with so much in life. I want to show other people that they’re loved and cared for. That’s really important to me.”
Daily Item sports reporter Michael Bullock contributed to this report.