DANVILLE — Berwick’s 8-10 Division Little League baseball players went to sleep Sunday night facing a deficit.
It was a different story Monday night, as Berwick rallied to defeat Mifflinburg 5-4 on a walkoff error and clinch the District 13 title.
Berwick manager Shane Kupsky said the delay could have ended up being a “blessing in disguise.”
“They get a night’s sleep, and you never know how they’re gonna come back,” he said.
Mifflinburg, which led 1-0 Sunday when the game was suspended, extended its lead to 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Berwick rallied to tie the game in that half-inning.
Hayden Showalter led off the top of the sixth inning with a single for Mifflinburg, but was caught stealing. Berwick pitcher Brady McCabe then walked the bases loaded, but bounced back with two strikeouts to keep it tied at four.
“They came in extremely fired up,” Kupsky said of his team entering the dugout for bottom of the sixth. “There was nothing that needed to be said in that situation.”
Aiden Walsh singled and advanced to second base to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Cameron Conklin hit a slow roller down the third-base line. The throw went over the first baseman’s head and Walsh came in to score, giving Berwick the win.
Though disappointed with the outcome, Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder could only speak highly of his team at the conclusion of the District 13 Tournament.
“They were just going out and playing and having fun. Most of those kids are 8- and 9-years-old, so mistakes are going to happen,” he said. “The entire tournament, we were very impressed. (This) was our seventh game, and they played outstanding, outstanding ... They surprised us, and they surprised a lot of other teams this year.”
Kamryn Royer hit an RBI single, and Mifflinburg added two bases-loaded walks to push its lead to 4-1.
Brennen Snyder led Mifflinburg with three singles and an RBI.
Berwick’s fifth inning rally was keyed by an RBI single from Grant Evensen, who struck out 11 on Sunday night.
Jacob Lisnock followed that with an RBI single of his own before the tying run scored on a passed ball.
“We were swinging the bat (Monday),” Kupsky said. “It wasn’t like (Sunday). I feel like we kept (our) confidence.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13 MINOR DIVISION FINAL
BERWICK 5, MIFFLINBURG 4
Mifflinburg`001`030 — 4
Berwick`000`131 — 5
WP: Brady McCabe. LP: Colin Brandt.
Mifflinburg: Brennen Snyder, three singles, RBI; Kamryn Royer, single, run, RBI; Hayden Showalter, run.
Berwick: Grant Evenson, single, 2 runs; Jacob Lisnock, double, single, run; Aiden Walsh, single, run.