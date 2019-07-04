Berwick starts well, beats Lewisburg

DANVILLE — Berwick jumped on Lewisburg early, scoring all eight of its runs in the first two innings to claim an 8-0 win over Lewisburg in the District 13 Little League 8-10 Division baseball tournament.
The victory gave Berwick its third straight of the tournament, and advanced it to the championship game Sunday.
Lewisburg will be forced to win a game Friday and then turn around and beat Berwick twice if it wants to claim the District 13 title.
“Besides two innings there, we played right with them,” Lewisburg coach Kevin Jamieson said. “Their pitcher was pretty dominant. That’s the first time we’ve see a pitcher throw that hard. It shows the grit that these kids have to hang in there.”
Lewisburg’s attempt at a comeback struggled to get going as Berwick’s Grant Evensen dominated from the mound. He struck out 12 batters and put together a string of six consecutive outs to get through the second and third innings.
“I felt pretty good coming in the game and through warmups,” Evensen said. “I was ready for the game. I was really happy.”
Evensen gave up a single in the fifth, but recorded two more strikeouts to give him 12 for the game. Jacob Lisnock, who caught Evensen the first two innings of the game, came on in the sixth and faced just four batters to end the game.
“We had enough faith that we knew we were going to burn him and throw him to 65 pitches regardless of how many runs we got,” Berwick manager Shane Kupsky said. “We knew he would keep us in the game. We knew if we didn’t get the runs it would be a close game regardless.”
Cameron Conklin, Brady McCabe, Evensen, and Lisnock all singled to open the game. Lisnock drove in two with his single. He drove three more runners home in the second to finish with five RBIs. All four hitters finished with multiple hits as the top of Berwick’s order posted nine of the team’s 10 hits.
“This is really good for us,” Evensen said. “Now we are 3-0.”
Outside of the first two innings, Lewisburg showed it was capable of hanging with Berwick, which has posted 19 runs in three tournament games.
“It was a game focus for us to come out of the box swinging,” Kupsky said. “We knew if we could do that, we could relax and let our pitcher take over, because we know we have strong pitching.”
LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 13
8-10 DIVISION BASEBALL
BERWICK 8, LEWISBURG 0
Lewisburg`000`000 — 0-3-2
Berwick`260`00x — 8-10-1
Julian Harold, Landynn Bieber (3), Colin Shannon (5), and Patrick Mulhern. Grant Evensen, Jacob Lisnock (6) and Lishnock, Cameron Conklin (3).
WP: Evensen. LP: Harold.
Lewisburg: Landynn Bieber 1-for-3.
Berwick: Cameron Conklin 3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Brady McCabe 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Grant Evensen 2-for-3, triple, run; Jacob Lisnock 2-for-3, double, run, 5 RBIs.