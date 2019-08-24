HUGHESVILLE — With just 16 seconds left in the opening half of the 2019 football season, Hughesville elected to take a knee and head into the locker room down by 14.
The Spartans were set to receive the second half kickoff, and didn’t want to do anything risky before halftime.
Gary DeGroat Jr. made sure that strategy wouldn’t pay off for Hughesville. DeGroat intercepted a pass on the first play of the second half, then led a touchdown drive to swing all the momentum toward Mifflinburg.
DeGroat passed for 168 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for three scores to lead the Wildcats to a 39-20 opening night win.
“Getting a win on the road during the first week is a sweet thing,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “I said in the preseason starting the regular season off with a victory, everybody wants it. It starts the season out on a positive note and sets a good tone. Then you can use that momentum and go into Week 2.”
In addition to his play on the defensive side of the ball, Dressler said he was pleased with how his quarterback directed the offense.
“That’s another year of maturity we’re seeing out of him,” Dressler said. “Maybe two years ago he’s forcing that ball somewhere. Now it’s maturity. (He’s) doing his job out there and reading the defense. He made some calls on his own that ended up being big in our favor. That’s that experience.”
DeGroat Jr. got the ball to start and took Mifflinburg 61 yards down the field on nine plays. He relied heavily on the run game as Mason Breed carried the ball five times for 36 yards. Breed capped the opening drive with a 1-yard dive through the heart of Hughesville’s defense.
“That first drive did so much for us,” DeGroat said. “Coming out and scoring right away gave us a lot of confidence throughout the game. We knew we could run the ball on them, and that’s what we did.”
Mifflinburg carried the ball 38 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns. The lone score to come through the passing game for the Wildcats happened when DeGroat hit Rylee Stahl — who also had an interception — for a short pass over the middle during the second quarter. Stahl did the rest as he broke away from two defenders, and rushed into the end zone for a 20-6 lead with 6:22 left in the opening half.
“When the running game is good the passing game is good,” DeGroat said. “Every time we have the run game going, it’s a good game.”
The score gave Mifflinburg room after a 29-yard touchdown pass pulled Hughesville within 14-6 of the Wildcats.
“Our starting quarterback got hurt for a play. I basically said we are going to run a deep pass and throw it up,” Hughesville coach Adam Gehr said. “We had nothing to lose at that point. The field position was in our favor. If we didn’t complete it, we were still in a good position, field-position wise.”
Mifflinburg put the game away in the second half before Hughesville scored two late touchdowns.
“We talk about the little things like ball security,” Dressler said. “We turn the ball over, and it’s a big thing in a game. The team that minimizes the mistakes is going to be the one who comes out on top. We have to do what we did tonight. We have to respond. We have finish turnovers and capitalize off of it.”
MIFFLINBURG 39, HUGHESVILLE 20
Mifflinburg (1-0) 14 6 19 0 — 39
Hughesville (0-1) 0 6 0 14 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M — Mason Breed 1 run (Gabe Shetler kick)
M — Gary DeGroat Jr. 2 run (Shetler kick)
Second quarter
H — Brenden Knight 29 pass from Ethan Snyder (2-point conversion failed)
M — Rylee Stahl 25 pass from DeGroat (kick failed
Third quarter
M — DeGroat 1 run (kick blocked)
M — DeGroat 15 run (kick failed)
M — Logan Lloyd 25 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
H — Colton Yocum 2 run (Jediah Webb from Jacob Corson)
H — Corson 5 run (Yocum run)
TEAM STATISTICS
M H
First downs 14 14
Rushes-yards 38-168 37-157
Passing 8-12-0 7-18-2
Passing yards 87 64
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 1-5 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing — Mifflinburg: Gary DeGroat Jr. 8-12-0, for 168 yards, TD. Hughesville: Jacob Carson 6-17-2, for 35 yards; Ethan Snyder 1-1-0, for 29 yards, TD.
Rushing — Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 11-40, TD; Andrew Diehl 6-19; DeGroat 10-63, 3 TDs; Rylee Stahl 2-17; Jacob Reitz 1-minus-5); Logan Lloyd 4-22, TD; Leroy Simpson, Jr. 4-12. Hughesville: Colton Yocum 18-67, TD; Dylon Pequignot 3-18; Brenden Knight 11-58; Jacob Corson 3-10, TD; Chaz Neidig 2-4.
Receiving — Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 2-16; Rylee Stahl 6-78, TD. Hughesville: Ethan Snyder 2-38; Brenden Knight 2-31, TD; Chance Webb 2-23.