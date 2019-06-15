UNIVERSITY PARK — Baseball gloves filled the air like fireworks, a grand celebration for everyone in Selinsgrove red, white and blue.
The Seals won a state championship Friday with the kind of game they’ll recount for years.
How they calmed nerves by erasing an early deficit. How electricity coursed through the dugout during a five-run rally. How a raucous crowd held their collective breath at the final swing.
What wasn’t so much as whispered among team goals at the start of the season became a reality when Selinsgrove defeated Beaver, 7-4, for the PIAA Class 4A title at Penn State’s Medlar Field.
“I could play with this team forever,” said Seals senior Logan Hile. “I love this group of guys, and I’m glad I can end it this way with them. It’s awesome.”
Blaise Zeiders tied the score with a two-out double in the bottom of the first inning, then pitched five scoreless innings while his team built a 7-1 lead. When the District 7 champion Bobcats got to the tiring senior in the last inning, Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler handed the ball to Ryan Reich with no outs and the bases loaded. The freshman right-hander brought the go-ahead run to the plate before ending the game with a strikeout and a groundout.
“That’s asking a lot of a freshman,” said Beiler. “You could see it got to Ryan just a little bit, but once he got that strikeout it was game on. He did a great job.”
Selinsgrove (20-5) closed the year with a six-game postseason win streak that included the program’s second district championship in four seasons and its first-ever state playoff win. A team that leaned on its three freshmen as much as its four seniors simply excelled at the fundamentals of the game over the final three weeks.
“At one point during the season — I don’t remember the exact date — Beiler said, ‘I expect you guys to be playing (in Friday’s state final),’” said junior catcher Wyatt Metzger. “Everyone looked at each other, kind of confused and kind of laughing because we didn’t think it was real. By our first state win, we were like, ‘We can do this.’”
Beaver (17-9), with 14 seniors in its dugout, lined up six hitters batting .358 or better against the unbeaten Zeiders. A leadoff walk and botched pickoff play put Harrison Pontoli in position to score on Jack Yanssens’ single through the right side of the infield just two batters into the game. Zeiders sat down the next three to end the inning, sparking a sequence of him retiring 17 of 20 Bobcats. He then followed Teague Hoover’s two-out single with an opposite-field, RBI-double in the bottom of the first.
“Getting that first run back to tie it up was the most energetic our team felt,” said Seals junior Josh Nylund, who along with Ryan Aument and Evan Hoke played exceptional outfield defense. “After that, we opened the floodgates.”
Ben Heim’s soft liner to center for a leadoff single led to the go-ahead run in the home third. Nylund bunted Heim to second base before Beaver third baseman Dominic Petrella leaped to stab Nate Schon’s high chopper and threw the ball away for a Seals run.
Two innings later, Evan Hoke dropped a single into shallow right field to spark a five-run rally in which nine Seals went to the plate. Heim and Hoke, filling the bottom two spots in the order, combined to go 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
“They just came up with the timely hits and flared some balls out there, and they had a few big hits, too,” said Bobcats coach Noah Medich. “Like the saying goes, ‘Hit ‘em where they ain’t,’ and that’s exactly what they did. Credit to them. They did a great job.”
Heim followed Hoke’s leadoff hit with a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away at first base and then again at third, allowing Hoke to score for a 3-1 lead.
“I was trying to get a sac bunt down; I wasn’t expecting to be standing on third after it,” said Heim. “That’s what we’ve done all year: execution.”
Nylund then flared an RBI single to right; Hoover lined a hit to left; and — after a run-scoring error on a potential inning-ending double play — Metzger lashed a hit to center.
“Everyone in the dugout was going crazy,” said Hoke. “It was awesome. There’s nothing like it.”
Aument, who battled illness all week, then burned the center fielder with a long two-run triple to make it 7-1.
“Everyone just starting hitting and we got stuff going,” the sophomore said. “When I was up, it was just my opportunity (to contribute).”
“There’s other times where we would settle for two runs in that inning,” said Beiler, who is 198-181 in 18 seasons. “When Ryan Aument comes up, I said, ‘Ryan, we need more.’ That was a big moment.”
That lead held until the seventh, when consecutive singles and an infield error loaded the bases for Beaver. Zeiders walked in a run with his 104th pitch — one shy of the limit — and was pulled for Reich.
“I’m going to be honest: I was completely nervous,” said the freshman, who also saved both the state quarterfinal and semifinal wins. “I got a little psyched out by the big crowd, the atmosphere and everything, but I fought through it.”
Reich hit his first batter on the helmet with a breaking ball to force in a run, and a sacrifice fly made it 7-4. A walk then filled the bases and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. Reich fanned the next batter with a called third strike on the outside corner, and Schon handled a routine grounder at third to seal the championship.
“I was hoping for it,” Schon said of the game-ending chance. “It felt good to end the season like that.”
PIAA CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
At Medlar Field at Lubrano Park,
Penn State University
SELINSGROVE 7, BEAVER 4
Beaver`100`000`3 — 4-5-4
Selinsgrove`101`050`x — 7-10-0
Jack Yanssens, Mason Rose (5) and Vincent Mastrangelo. Blaise Zeiders, Ryan Reich (7) and Wyatt Metzger.
WP: Zeiders. LP: Yanssens. S: Reich.
Beaver: Harrison Pontoli 2 runs; Yanssens 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Mastrangelo RBI; Alec Berg RBI; Zachary Hansen 1-for-2; Michael Champ 1-for-4; Dominic Petrella 1-for-2, run; Braydon Hansen 1-for-3, run.
Selinsgrove: Josh Nylund 1-for-3, run, RBI; Nate Schon 1-for-3; Teague Hoover 2-for-3, run; Zeiders 1-for-3, double, RBI; Metzger 1-for-3, RBI; Ryan Aument 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Evan Hoke 1-for-3, run; Ben Heim 2-for-3, 2 runs.