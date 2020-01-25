SUNBURY — Shikellamy used a big run spanning halftime to pull away for a 36-24 victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball Friday.
After scoring only four first-quarter points, the Braves went on a 13-0 run between the second and third quarters to claim the lead for good.
"Let's put it this way: a win is a win, and as bad as we were offensively, we defended them (the Black Panthers) well," said Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti.
It was a struggle for the Braves (10-4) early, who trailed 7-2 in the first quarter and 10-4 in the second.
Tori Brink's 3-pointer put Milton up 5-2, and Leah Walter capped the Panthers' seven-point first period. Shikellamy, meanwhile, had only a pair of Brooke Snyder field goals to show for their points.
Milton was aided by Braves' guard Jordan Moten collecting two quick fouls in the first quarter, and spending a large chunk of the game on the bench.
"We played a little gimmick defense to slow their two best players and let their other players beat us," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "We did a good job reacting defensively to what they were doing. When you hold them to 30 points, you have a good chance."
The problem for Milton was that Shikellamy eventually found its footing. The Braves closed the second quarter scoring the final nine points and the first four of the third to build a 17-10 lead. Milton ran off the next five points to pull within a pair (17-15), but the Black Panthers (4-11) got no closer.
Brooke Snyder scored 14 points to pace Shikellamy, including eight in the second half. Moten, who didn't record a point in the first half, closed the game with five of her seven points in the fourth. Tori Smith chipped in eight points for the Braves, and Tori Scheller's lone field goal, a 3-pointer in the second quarter, gave Shikellamy its first lead (11-10).
"I hope we use this as a learning experience," Dellegrotti said. "This was a defensive struggle."
Shikellamy limited Milton's Taylor Snyder and Crystal Hamilton to a combined eight points. Leah Walter paced the Black Panthers with six points.
"We struggled to get the ball in the basket in the second and third quarters," Davis said. "It's tough to win when you only score three points in a quarter, but I thought we defended them very well."
SHIKELLAMY 36, MILTON 24
Milton (4-11) 24
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2; Leah Walter 3 0-0 6; Taylor Snyder 1 2-4 4; Crystal Hamilton 0 4-7 4; Mylea Neidig 1 0-0 2; Tori Brink 1 0-0 3; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 7-13 24.
3-point goals: Brink.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (10-4) 36
Jordan Moten 3 1-2 7; Emma Bronowicz 1 0-0 2; Tori Smith 1 6-10 8; Tori Scheller 1 0-0 3; Brooke Snyder 7 0-2 14; Paige Fausey 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 9-18 36.
3-point goals: Scheller.
Did not score: Melanie Minnier.
Score by quarters
Milton`7`3`7`7 — 24
Shikellamy`4`9`10`13 — 36
JV: Shikellamy 40-17