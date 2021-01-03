LEWISBURG — Bucknell was ready to finally get on the court for a women’s basketball game.
It didn’t matter that the opponent was one they found out about 18 hours before tip, instead of the team they prepared to face all week. The Bison were excited to play a game that mattered for the first time in nearly 10 months.
“It was so much fun,” Bucknell senior Tessa Brugler said. “We’ve been battling really hard against each other in practice. Every day our energy is high. It was good to step out on the court and see people in a different-colored uniform.”
Bucknell scored 14 of the first 16 points on its way to a 72-44 win over Loyola (Maryland) in the season and Patriot League opener for both teams.
“We were just really excited to play,” Bucknell senior Autumn Ceppi said. “It felt really good to be out there all together. That kind of fueled us. I know we were supposed to play another opponent, but we came out ready to play either way.”
The Bison (1-0, 1-0 Patriot League) prepared to play Navy, until the game was postponed Friday evening due to positive coronavirus cases in Navy’s program.
Later Friday evening, the Patriot League paired Bucknell with Loyola — after the Greyhounds’ games against American were also postponed — giving both teams about 18 hours to prepare for the game.
“We put together a personnel list, so we were able to get characteristics on their players,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “Most of them we’ve seen before. ... We had some film on everybody and previous scouting reports to go on.
“I have to give credit to Jim Reed, one of my assistants. He was home last night, got the news, drove back in from Selinsgrove, and did a bang-up job.”
The Bison started well, even without the normal amount of time to prepare for a game.
Abby Kapp made a short jumper 18 seconds into the game to put Bucknell ahead for good.
“We started off really strong,” Brugler said. “We came out expecting Loyola to pressure us. At the end of the day, we played well together. Especially those first couple minutes, I think we set the tone for the game.”
Kapp then hit a 3-pointer, Brugler hit a short jumper and Ceppi made a pair of free throws for a 9-0 lead 1:43 into the game.
“I thought we had a national championship team for about six minutes there; we looked good,” Woodruff said. “I say that jokingly. I thought our veteran team — the starting group was four seniors and a junior — would play well early. They’ve had a lot of practice since Thanksgiving. They have a lot of experience in big games.”
Devyne Newman, who scored 10 of 12 first-quarter points for the Greyhounds (0-1, 0-1), hit a short jumper to get her team on the board.
Brugler then made a layup, and Ally Johnson hit a 3-pointer to put Bucknell ahead 14-2 just 3:07 into the game. All five of Bucknell’s field goals in that early stretch came with assists by Ceppi.
“I really trust my teammates,” Ceppi said. “They were knocking those shots down. They were calling for the ball. I’ve played with most of these girls for a long time. It’s been nice to see everyone thrive in practice, and to know when I get them the ball, they’re going to knock those shots down. Kudos to them for doing that.”
Bucknell stretched its lead to 15 on a 3-pointer by Taylor O’Brien with 2:02 left in the first quarter. Loyola fought back in the second quarter, cutting the Bison’s lead to six with 46 seconds left in the half.
Bucknell started the third quarter much the same as it started the game. Brugler scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the first five minutes of the second half, as Bucknell scored 14 of the 18 points in the quarter.
“We always talk about in the locker room that in the third quarter we need to set the tone for the rest of the game,” Brugler said. “We found each other, We were able to finish around the basket. That was good success for us.”
Brugler recorded her fourth career double-double, as she also grabbed 10 rebounds. Brugler is the only current Bison to have any collegiate double-doubles.
Sophomore Carly Krsul scored a career-high 12 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds. O’Brien also reached double digits with 14 points.
“Carly has probably had the biggest jump of anyone,” Woodruff said. “Most days in practice you can’t see a difference between her and the two seniors, which is a compliment to her. We’re fortunate that she’s able to play the way that she is because it gives us another weapon inside.”
Newman led the Greyhounds with 16 points. The two teams are scheduled to square off again today at 6 p.m. in Baltimore.
BUCKNELL 72, LOYOLA (MARYLAND) 44
Loyola (0-1, 0-1) 44
Taleah Dixon 5-12 2-2 14, Delaney Connolly 1-3 0-0 2, Emily McAteer 1-4 0-0 3, Devyne Newman 8-14 0-0 16, Bri Rozzi 1-5 0-0 2, Kayla Sieper 1-3 1-2 3, Emma Glezen 0-3 0-0 0, Caramina Tanedo 1-3 2-2 4, Charia Roberts 0-4 0-0 0, Bella Steidle 0-1 0-0 0, Laryn Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 5-6 44.
Bucknell (1-0, 1-0) 72
Tessa Brugler 9-11 1-5 19, Autumn Ceppi 1-7 2-2 4, Taylor O’Brien 5-11 2-2 14, Ally Johnson 1-5 1-2 4, Abby Kapp 2-6 2-2 7, Marly Walls 2-4 1-2 6, Carly Krsul 3-6 6-6 12, Emma Shaffer 1-5 0-0 2, Tai Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Julie Kulesza 0-1 1-2 1, Caroline Dingler 0-0 1-2 1, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-3 0-0 0, Nicole Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 17-25 72.
Halftime: Bucknell, 36-28. 3-point goals: Loyola 3-17 (Dixon 2-4, McAteer 1-4, Connolly 0-1, Tanedo 0-1, Steidle 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Newman 0-2, Rozzi 0-3); Bucknell 5-14 (O’Brien 2-3, Walls 1-1, A. Johnson 1-4, Kapp 1-5, Kulesza 0-1). Rebounds: Loyola 31 (McAteer 8); Bucknell 43 (Brugler 10). Assists: Loyola 6 (Rozzi 2, Tanedo 2); Bucknell 14 (Ceppi 5). Steals: Loyola 3 (Rozzi 3); Bucknell 9 (Ceppi 3). Blocked shots: Loyola 5 (McAteer 3); Bucknell 7 (Krsul 3). Turnovers: Loyola 19; Bucknell 9. Total fouls: Loyola 21; Bucknell 14. Technical fouls: Loyola (Dixon).