Bison top Boston in back-and-forth battle

LEWISBURG — With 4.7 seconds left, Boston University inbounded the basketball under its own basket, trailing Bucknell by two points.
The ball went to Maggie Pina, who led the Terriers with 17 points — including a game-high four 3-pointers. Bucknell junior Abby Kapp forced Pina off her spot, and then blocked Pina’s mid-range jumper to seal a 55-53 win for the Bison in Patriot League women’s basketball Saturday.
“Knowing that Pina is such a great shooter, I really just wanted to make her uncomfortable,” Kapp said. “She’s a knockdown 3-point shooter, so just getting her to dribble the ball (was key). I had a little bit of a height advantage.
“That was a very stressful fourth quarter. There were a lot of ups and downs, a lot of momentum swings.”
There were four lead changes and a tie in the final quarter, during which each team scored 17 points.
“Today was a great win for our players — a toughness win,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “We got so many contributions from so many players.”
Ceppi’s rebound just before time expired was her seventh of the quarter, and career-high 13th of the game. Ceppi finished with six offensive rebounds, five in the fourth quarter.
“Autumn Ceppi gave us so much energy, so many extra shots,” Woodruff said. “We don’t win today if she doesn’t do what she did.”
The Bison (22-6, 15-2 Patriot League) had only one offensive rebound as a team in the first half.
“When we went into halftime, we talked about ... that we didn’t have the hot hand,” Ceppi said. “We wanted to make sure we were getting in there to get the rebounds.
“It was going to be a battle until the end of the game, and we had to tough it out. Part of toughness is rebounding.”
Boston University (16-12, 11-6) held Bucknell to two points in the second quarter, and took a 26-25 lead into halftime after trailing by 13 points late in the first quarter.
Ellie Mack scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as one of two seniors, along with Gia Hayes, honored in a pregame ceremony. Mack and Taylor O’Brien helped kickstart the Bison in the third quarter by aggressively attacking the Terriers’ zone off the dribble.
“To start the second half, Taylor O’Brien was terrific in her ability to get through the zone,” Woodruff said. “That’s something — as the year has gone on — we’ve pushed her to try to do more, to use her speed and athleticism off the dribble to create for other people. She’s so dynamic at creating for herself.”
O’Brien, who scored eight points, and Mack combined for 10 points in a 13-2 run to start the third quarter.
“Most of my points were layups at the basket,” Mack said. “We were moving the ball really well.”
That put the Bison ahead 38-28, but Boston responded again. The Terriers went on a 13-2 run of their own to retake the lead.
Bucknell countered with a 7-2 spree — getting a 3-pointer from Kapp, who finished with 11 points, and two points each from Mack and O’Brien — to take the lead for good.
“This group knows how to win,” Woodruff said. “They’ve won a lot. ... They’ve been coached well prior to this year. We inherited a group that knows how to win.”
BUCKNELL 55, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 53
Boston University (16-12, 11-6) 53
Riley Childs 3-11 1-2 8, Maren Durant 2-7 2-4 6, Katie Nelson 4-13 2-2 10, Sydney Johnson 3-9 0-1 8, Maggie Pina 4-9 5-6 17, Nia Irving 2-4 0-0 4, Tenisha Pressley 0-1 0-0 0, Liz Shean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 10-15 53.
Bucknell (22-6, 15-2) 55
Autumn Ceppi 3-10 1-2 7, Ellie Mack 7-15 2-2 17, Gia Hayes 2-3 0-0 5, Ally Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Abby Kapp 4-14 0-0 11, Taylor O’Brien 4-12 0-0 8, Carly Krsul 0-1 2-2 2, Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 7-8 55.
Halftime: Boston U. 26-25. 3-point goals: Boston U. 7-16 (Pina 4-7, Johnson 2-3, Childs 1-3, Nelson 0-3); Bucknell 6-14 (Kapp 3-9, Hayes 1-1, Mack 1-2, A. Johnson 1-2). Rebounds: Boston U. 36 (Durant 9); Bucknell 36 (Ceppi 13). Assists: Boston U. 10 (Nelson 4); Bucknell 11 (three tied with 3). Blocked shots: Boston U. 4 (Durant 3); Bucknell 7 (Ceppi 3, Krsul 3). Steals: Boston U. 3 (three tied with 1); Bucknell 6 (A. Johnson 2, O’Brien 2). Total fouls: Boston U. 13; Bucknell 17. Turnovers: Boston U. 13; Bucknell 10. A: 1,244.